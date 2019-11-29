Wow everyone, time really does fly. On Thursday, Nov. 28, families across the United States got together to celebrate Thanksgiving. Usually, the holiday consists of plates of food, good conversation, and of course, tons of family photos. Well, it look like even former first families are just like us, because the Obamas' Thanksgiving family photo is giving me serious feels.

On Nov. 28, former first lady Michelle Obama posted a family photo on Instagram, featuring her husband, President Barack Obama, and two daughters Sasha and Malia. Even though everyone looks great in the photo (we love to see President Obama rocking a casual printed shirt), the stars of the show are definitely Sasha and Malia. In the photo, older daughter Malia is rocking a casual blue baby doll shirt dress, and her younger sister Sasha apparently chose to go more formal for the occasion by sporting a sleek black dress with a saucy slit at the leg. Clearly these two have their own sense of style, and I'm a fan.

This photo of Malia and Sasha was definitely was a reality check for most of us. It feels just like yesterday when the two were running around the White House as young girls, and now Malia is enjoying her second year at Harvard University and Sasha is entering her freshman year at The University of Michigan. Is anyone else suddenly feeling very old?

Having basically grown up in the White House, it's nice to see that Sasha and Malia are embracing the real world to the fullest. While most of us are up to date on President Obama and first lady Michelle's life after the White House thanks to social media, the former first daughters are a bit more of a mystery. As of Nov. 28, neither Sasha nor Malia have verified Instagram accounts. So, that might be why this family photo is so exciting to many of us.

This Thanksgiving tribute might be top five fiercest photos, but the Obamas apparently spent their Thanksgiving giving back to the community. On Nov. 28, President Obama shared a tweet which showed him and his family serving food. Obama captioned the photo with a roundup with all the things that are great about Thanksgiving — which included turkey, football, and spending time with loved ones. He wrote,

Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are basically synonymous with cheesy family holiday cards, but the Obamas' Thanksgiving photo is pretty fierce. Get ready to smile for the camera, folks!