When a new moon radiates throughout the cosmos, it announces the beginning of a journey. It's the perfect time to let go of the past and start over. The moon is in a fertile and foundational position, making it the ideal lunation for setting an intention and watching it grow. Stay tuned, because the November 2019 new moon in Sagittarius is here and it's going to take you away from the ordinary and introduce you to the extraordinary.

If you're about to start a project or make the decision to keep a promise, I say there's no better time to do it than on the new moon. Over the course of the next six months — when the corresponding full moon takes place in the same zodiac sign — whatever it is you began will have reached a conclusion. You'll see what you've learned, understand what you could have done differently, and even if things didn't pan out as you would have hoped, you should feel proud you gave it your best shot. But there's no way your project won't have reached some modicum of success if you start it on a new moon.

Since this new moon takes place in cultural, adventurous, hilarious, and open-minded Sagittarius, it's time to embrace something totally out of your comfort zone. Sagittarius doesn't care for routine, rules, or regulations. Instead, Sagittarius pushes forward by having faith. Sagittarius believes it's not about the destination, it's about the journey and all the unexpectedly brilliant things that happen along the way. Let this new moon show you the world is filled with endless possibility, and if you're too afraid of trying something different, you'll miss out on something so valuable.

The New Moon In Sagittarius Takes Place Nov. 26 at 10:05 p.m. ET

Shutterstock

This new moon is incredibly pure in its intention. It wants to brighten your relationships, invite abundance into your life, and help guide you toward the path you're meant to take. No matter what happens, understand it's all for the best. Embody the Sagittarius principle that it will all work out the way it's supposed to in the end.

With Venus — planet of love and money — forming a conjunction with expansive and indulgent Jupiter, you're increasing the positive vibes in your life. It's time to embrace good times with your friends, both old and new. Dive into all the romance life has to offer by getting excited about new crushes or infusing your current partnership with a little TLC. Manifest luxury and financial freedom, because money wants to be in your life. This transit wants you to feel joy, so stop worrying about the ifs, ands, and buts. However, you should still be prepared for unexpected conflicts or bursts of emotion, as competitive Mars will form an opposition to unpredictable Uranus. This could be a motivating force if you choose your battles wisely.

Regardless, this new moon aims to help you understand what it takes to get what you want out of life. Planner Mercury is connecting with dreamer Neptune, giving you a boost of creative and empathetic thinking, as well as revealing what your dreams could look like. As this transit gives you fresh ideas, Mercury's connection with disciplined Saturn will give you the lowdown for how to bring those dreams to fruition. Dig deep within yourself and discover what it is you're meant to be doing, because Mercury will also form a trine to the North Node (aka the direction you're being encouraged to move in). Let yourself be pulled toward destiny. There may be a lot of work left to do, but it will all be worth it in the end.