If you're looking to add a bit of texture to your wardrobe shoes probably aren't where you plan to start. Sweaters and faux fur coats? Of course. But sneakers? Thanks to the new suede and velvet Adidas Originals Superstars, yes, actually. The freshly dropped footwear pack boasts two of the most wearable yet luxe textiles around but they're still subtle and straightforward enough to wear every day. Plus, you'll be able to rock them year-round (yes, they're perfect for spring—you'll see!), so why not invest in some sneakers that are soft to the touch and cool AF to the eye?

The pack boasts four new takes on the classic Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker. First launched in 1969 as a basketball shoe, the style has become one of the most iconic sneakers around. Nicknamed the shelltoe shoe or shell tops for their rubber toe cap, they've remained a staple in streetwear culture and beyond since their release. Everyone from Pharrell Williams and Run-DMC to Hender Scheme and White Mountaineering have given the shoe their own special collaborative treatment, proving that its relevance will basically never die. Attend any Fashion Week event and you're bound to see a pair or two on the feet of editors and influencers, or simply walk down a New York City sidewalk and look out for flashes of the three stripes. In short, the classic shoe is and forever will be cool—and the newest iterations from it are no different.

Adidas

The first shoe in the pack comes in the most traditional color way of off-white. Everyone needs a pair of white sneakers in their repertoire (they go with everything) so why not choose one that boasts a slightly more stylized aesthetic? Featuring a textured white leather upper and matching white laces, it's streamlined simplicity at its best. But thanks to the addition of a white velvet toe in the place of the classic rubber toe cap, it boasts a subtle air of elevated refinement.

Adidas

The next shoe within the drop also features a velvet toe, except instead of off-white it comes in black. If you want a shoe that goes with everything but veers away from the status quo (the white sneaker), this pick is for you. Plus, it won't show wear and tear as easily as the first pair—that's always a bonus.

Adidas

Next, we move onto the suede sneakers within the pack, the first of which come in a dusty faded blue shade. The style once again features a velvet toe instead of a rubber toe cap for the ultimate touch of luxury, but instead of a textured leather upper there's a suede upper in its place. This means the shoe is soft and rich from the toe all the way to the heel, and while suede and velvet are often though of as cold weather textures, the blue color makes the style perfect for year-round wear.

Adidas

Finally, the pack is rounded out by a suede and velvet shoe in a dusky pink hue. If you've got any floral dresses boasting rosy buds, this would be their perfect complement.

Shop the pack at retailers including Overkill now for $113 per pair.