Since 2015, there's been a new December tradition in town: Star Wars. For Episodes 7, 8, and 9, the schedule has remained steady. First trailer at the Celebration in April, second at D23 in August, and final trailer at halftime of Monday Night Football in October. Then, after Thanksgiving, the teasers start rocketing out, sometimes as many as one a day, as the hype rising for the movie's holiday release. The new Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker teaser gives viewers a look at Rey's growing skills as a Jedi Master, as Finn and Poe get a load of the famous Jedi Mind Trick.

It's been a staple of the Star Wars universe since the very first film. The late, great Alec Guinness looks a Stormtrooper straight in his mask and says: "You don't need to see his identification. These aren't the droids you're looking for. He can go about his business, move along." The stormtrooper agrees, while his companions stand around looking for all the world like this is just another morning in Mos Eisley.

When Rey first finds herself on the Starkiller Base in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, she attempts doing said "Jedi Mind Trick" on a Stormtrooper of her own (played by Daniel Craig). It works, but it's a near thing. Her powers are raw, and she's still pretty new at all this. Also, she's by herself, so no one sees her succeed. (Not even Kylo Ren.)

But by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey has become super confident in her skills. More importantly, she's not shy about doing it in front of others.

Star Wars on YouTube

As if Poe and Finn weren't already something of a comedy duo, this takes it to the next level. Forget the "They fly now" exchange. Poe's response to seeing Rey's ability to convince the weak-minded to do as she says is pure gold. "Does she do that to us?"

Wouldn't you like to know?

Speaking of that "they fly now," exchange, Lucasfilm has been good enough to release the full clip of that scene. It turns out the fugitives have been spotted.

Star Wars on YouTube

It looks like Episode IX is going to be worth it for the "Finn & Poe Show" aspect if nothing else.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.