The New 'Riverdale' Season 3 Promo Trailer Shows The Return Of Hal Cooper

As if the Riverdale teens did not already have enough to worry about with serial killer gargoyles and baby-sacrificing cults running around town, now the show is going to throw Betty's homicidal dad back into the mix as well. Yep — the Black Hood is making a comeback in the second half of Season 3. A new Riverdale Season 3 promo trailer shows Hal Cooper returning to the show, along with a ton of other unexpected surprises.

Riverdale fans have had to wait a month for the twisty teen drama to return from its winter hiatus, but that wait is finally almost over. And to help kill the time even more, the CW released an extended trailer of what's to come in the second half of Season 3. The new trailer includes some truly shocking moments, but probably the biggest gasp comes when Hal Cooper pops up in the middle. As we all remember, Hal was thrown in prison after he was revealed to be the serial killer Black Hood at the end of Season 2, and he has been totally absent from Season 3 so far. But a quick shot in the trailer shows Cheryl and Toni taking a photo of Hal from around a hallway, which could seem to suggest that Hal may actually be out of jail somehow. And we also hear Hal say "I just wanted some father-daughter time" during what looks like Betty visiting him in prison.

There is so much more to break down in this trailer, so watch it for yourself and then we can go over the major revelations:

Riverdale on YouTube

The other new arrival is Kelly Ripa's gun-wielding character of Mrs. Mulwray, who has been described as Hiram Lodge's mistress. The trailer shows Mrs. Mulwray pointing her gun at Jughead, who appears to be stealing a Fabergé egg from her. Later in the trailer, Cheryl (in a cat mask for some reason) seems to successfully steal the egg. Another major gun moment comes at the beginning of the trailer, as Archie appears to be pointing a gun at Hiram Lodge — could this finally be the end of their never-ending battle?

And of course, the trailer also promises a ton of steamy hook-up scenes for the rest of the season... including some pairings that we have not seen before. You've got your tried-and-true Betty and Jughead scenes, and it looks like Kevin and Moose's secret relationship is finally going to be brought to light (and possibly get Moose thrown into the Sisters of Quiet Mercy). But the real scoop is that Veronica and Reggie are finally going to hook up. Something tells me Archie is not going to be too happy to hear about that...

Finally, the trailer also spells major trouble for a few fan favorites. Josie appears to be in tears at the end, and we see Moose thrown into the Gargoyle King's Lair at the Sister's of Quiet Mercy. But most worrisome, Reggie is taken away by a group of the Gargoyle King's followers.

We will find out what is really going on when Riverdale returns on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.