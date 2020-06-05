The Fab Five have a new pal. Tagging along with Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, Bobby, and Tan this season is a furry friend who hangs out in the Fab Five's apartment to watch the end-of-episode transformations. Luckily, the new Queer Eye dog, Walter, has an Instagram, so you can see more of this lovable pup even when he's not on the show.

Walter was officially introduced to viewers at the end of Episode 1. According to Antoni and Bobby, he's part Catahoula Leopard dog, Labrador Retriever, Shih Tzu, Chihuahua, American Pit Bull Terrier, Australian Cattle Dog, American Bulldog, "and most importantly, he's 100% lovable," they said.

Although Walter hangs with the Fab Five often in the episodes, he actually belongs to a Queer Eye producer, Jordana Ives, and an editor, Tony Zajkowski. He's a rescue pup and was adopted by his owners in November 2016.

The furry star of the show has an Instagram page that features photos of all of Walter's endeavors — including sprawling out like a human in bed, wearing funny headbands, and playing ball. According to his Instagram, he turned four on April 4.

Walter seems pretty famous as far as dog-stagrammers go. He has over 31,000 followers (and counting, with the release of Queer Eye Season 5), and there's a photo of him doing a sponsored post for some dog treats, and a poster promoting his presence at Petcon.

This isn't the first pup who's been part of the Queer Eye fam. Fans of the show will remember the adorable Frenchie named Bruley who starred in 16 episodes throughout past seasons, but unfortunately died last year. Bruely was also owned by a Queer Eye producer, Michelle Silva. At the end of Season 5, Episode 1, Queer Eye paid respects to Bruley in a memoriam that read: "You made us laugh. You brought us love. We'll always remember you."

Since Walter has been seen with the Fab Five as early as 2018, it's nice to imagine he and Bruley got to spend a good amount of time together before Bruley died. Here's hoping the joy Walter brings to the show makes Bruley proud up in puppy heaven.