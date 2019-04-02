We definitely are not in East High anymore. Zac Efron's new movie is going to show fans a terrifying new side of the actor, since he will be playing Ted Bundy in a biopic about the infamous serial killer. And the new Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile trailer is guaranteed to give you chills.

The newly released Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile trailer is the fullest look that fans have gotten at Zac Efron's haunting transformation into Ted Bundy, and the first trailer that the film has released since it's been picked up by Netflix. The footage highlights the insidiously charming side of Ted Bundy, as Efron's character is able to continuously keep his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins) believing in him despite all the evidence pointing to him as a serial killer. Another clip shows a girl watching Bundy's trial admitting that although the allegations against him are scary, she still thinks he is dreamy, and Bundy is even able to charm the whole court room by cracking a joke about his fancy attire while on trial.

It is this charm that makes Zac Efron's portrayal of Ted Bundy all the more creepy. There are only a few moments in the new trailer where you can briefly see Bundy letting up on his endearing facade — like when his girlfriend assures him that the trial will end with the truth coming out. Check out the new trailer below:

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile marks the second Netflix release examining Ted Bundy this year. In January, the streaming service released the four-part docu-series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Both films are directed by Joe Berlinger.

The gruesome new movie is a marked career shift for Zac Efron, who first became famous as a teenager in the song-and-dance Disney Channel film series High School Musical. After graduating from Disney, Efron shifted into romantic dramas like The Lucky Ones and Charlie St. Cloud, and then took on a string of raunchy comedies such as Neighbors and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Most recently, Efron has returned to his musical roots in The Greatest Showman, while also keeping his R-rated comedy chops alive in the newly released stoner comedy The Beach Bum. But although Efron has jumped around a lot of different genres, this will be his first time starring in a crime thriller.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile also stars Lily Collins as Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer. The film is actually told from Kloepfer's perspective, as she struggles to accept the truth about her boyfriend's nefarious murders. The movie also stars Jim Parsons, John Malkovich, Kaya Scodelario, and Haley Joel Osment.

While the biopic is being released on Netflix this summer, the streaming service will also be giving Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile a theatrical run in the fall so that it can qualify for awards season. Look for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile to begin streaming on Netflix on May 3.