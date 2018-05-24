The New 'A Simple Favor' Teaser Will Make You See Blake Lively In A Whole New Way"

What happened to Emily?! That is the mysterious question surrounding Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively's upcoming thriller. The eerie new A Simple Favor teaser, titled "Tell Me Your Secret," was just released Thursday, May 24 and it will leave you scratching your head even harder about the events surrounding Blake's character's disappearance.

"I met Emily a few weeks ago," Kendrick's mommy vlogger Stephanie says in the clip, before a dressed-to-the-nines-in-a-pantsuit Lively steps out of a limo flawlessly in the pouring rain. "She's this wonderful, elegant person."

Next, there's a shot of Emily and Stephanie toasting martinis and an ominous phone call where Emily asks, "Stephanie, I need just a simple favor." Cut to images of the police showing up at Stephanie's door, missing persons signs, and a cop car-ridden search scene. There are flashes of a distraught-looking Stephanie throughout the teaser and at one point Emily's voice is heard saying: "People do terrible things for their own reasons."

It all culminates with Emily smiling at Stephanie creepily, saying, "I wanna know your secret. Tell me."

Yikes. This is looking like one twisted enigma of a movie already. Blake Lively usually makes me think of warm fresh-baked cookies, but now I can't help be disturbed by her presence.

Lionsgate Movies on YouTube

A Simple Favor promises to show "the darker side of Paul Feig," the director behind comedy favorites like Bridesmaids, Spy, and Freaks and Geeks.

"You got a lot going on in this," he teased to MTV about the genre shift. "It's a straight up thriller. But it's a fun thriller. A friller as I call it."

"I can't give away too much," Anna added. "But there are so many twists and turns. There are twists on twists on twists. There are more twists than a gin martini, baby"

"They're best and worst friends, I guess," Blake dished on her and Anna's cryptic characters. "They're the two women that come together and are sort of unlikely friends. They are the worst thing that ever happened to each other and then in some moments a really great thing that happened to each other, I wouldn't say the best necessarily..."

Blake made headlines related to the film earlier this month when she suddenly deleted her all the photos on her Instagram. Prior to the social media purge, she posted a cryptic photo featuring a hangman game with the phrase "What Happened To Emily?," a reference to the movie. She then returned to the platform with a teaser for A Simple Favor and only followed people named Emily Nelson — her character's full name.

Blake's hubby Ryan Reynolds even weighed in on the drastic move Blake made of unfollowing him. But to be fair, she unfollowed everyone.

“It definitely stings,” Reynolds jokingly responded on the Australian show, Smallzy's Surgery. “It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

Ryan and Blake's constant Insta-trolling of one another is just another reason the world loves the celebrity couple.

In addition to A Simple Favor, Blake has a few other projects on the horizon. Last year she was cast in The Husband's Secret, an adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's 2013 novel. Production on her film The Rhythm Section was delayed after she suffered a hand injury, but it is slated for a February 2019 release.

Anna Kendrick's Christmas comedy Noelle will hit Disney's streaming service in November. She'll also be lending her voice to Trolls 2.

Audiences won't have to wait too long for answers about the curious Emily's whereabouts. A Simple Favor comes to theaters September 14, 2018.