Sanitary pads aren't always the most popular option to deal with your period, especially once you're an adult. Sure, you use them when you first start menstruating because tampons seem absolutely terrifying and physically incompatible with your body, but once you jump over that (personally massive) hurdle, pads can seem weighty and annoying, and not really worth your time. But the world is changing, and so are menstrual pads, apparently, because the new NannoPad relieves period cramps all on its own, which is absolutely enough of a reason for me to give that sphere of the female hygiene universe a second look.

According to the product's press release, the NannoPad is the brainchild wonder product of Nannocare, a company with a founding mission to "present women with a safe alternative to drugs or medication which may aid in naturally relieving menstrual discomfort." And the company has set out to do exactly that with the NannoPad, which uses fancy technology called "nanno particles" to disrupt the pain of your menstrual cramps. Finally, the future has something good in store for us.

Generally speaking, the idea of the NannoPad is all about working with your body, rather than against it.

The NannoPad works to combat menstrual pain by increasing blood flow throughout the body via vibrational energy.

NannoPad Pack Of 20 Regular Pads, $12, NannoCare

Um, what? If you're confused, don't worry — it actually makes a lot of sense. According to the press release, the NannoPad contains a specific type of technology made of natural fibers and earth elements, which have been broken down into what are called nanno particles. I know that all sounds pretty daunting, but really, all you have to know is that these fibers work with your body to emit a low-frequency vibration that encourages blood circulation. And, apparently, the more your blood is able to circulate freely throughout your body, the more likely you are to feel relief from your menstrual cramps. In fact, 75 percent of the women who tested the NannoPad in an in-house Nannocare study reported menstrual cramp relief, so that's definitely promising, right?

This all sounds great in theory, but what about all of the kind-of-icky things that can come with using a pad, like the feeling that you're wearing a diaper, or dealing with unwanted smells or moisture throughout the day?

Well, the NannoPad claims to have an answer for that, too, with "Nannogenic technology" that decreases odor, and ultra-absorbent layers of cotton which, the brand claims, will contain even the heaviest flow.

Bottom line: This is not your typical pad, and it might just be worth taking another shot at this type of menstrual hygiene if it's not your usual go-to, given the potential to naturally ~vibrate~ your pain into oblivion.

Since the the product was just recently launched, there isn't too much feedback from real-time users to answer some of the more obvious questions, like this one on the top of my mind, personally: Can you feel the vibrations? I'm guessing no, but hey, a girl's got to ask.

For women who have been enduring years of incredibly painful and interruptive menstrual cycles, the NannoPad should absolutely be on your radar.

In recent years, the myths about menstruation, and the pain that comes with it, have slowly and methodically been broken down to reveal the cold, simple truth: Menstrual pain is serious, it's often intense, and it can completely interrupt a woman's life.

Especially for those living with endometriosis, an incredibly painful condition in which the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus and causes inflammation as a result, any sort of pain-relief strategy is welcome. So why not try one that's so advanced, it kills two birds with one stone, by keeping you clean and pain-free, all at the same time?

In case you need another reason to try out this new product, consider this: It's not only going to potentially save your soul, but it might just help the environment, too. The pad is made of hypoallergenic, 100 percent organic cotton, so it's basically a complete win for the entire universe.

Currently, you can sign up for a free box of NannoPads on the Nannocare site; otherwise, you can choose from an array of options: panty-liners, regular pads, super pads, or an assortment box, which range in price from $7 to $19. Here's to the future of menstrual care, y'all!