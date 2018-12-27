With the end of 2018 quickly approaching, it's time for music lovers to look back on all of the tunes they've listened to within the past 365 days. Thankfully, it looks like Apple Music users finally have a way to see their favorites without digging through playlists that they've curated throughout the year. That's right: The Music Year in Review app by NoiseHub is here to provide Apple Music subscribers with their 2018 roundups. This is exciting news for anyone who didn't get to partake in Spotify Wrapped when it was released in early December 2018.

Ah, yes. Good old Spotify Wrapped. In case you're unaware, Spotify announced Wrapped on Dec. 6, and anyone with a Spotify account could download their music statistics from 2018 by visiting Spotify.com/2018. (FYI, they still can.) It's super easy to do, but anyone who doesn't use Spotify can't access their information by using Wrapped. Therefore, I could imagine that anyone using Apple Music might feel a little bit of FOMO (I know I would).

Apparently, NoiseHub understands the struggle. According to TechCrunch, the company created Music Year in Review to help Apple Music users download their roundups from 2018. The app reportedly shows its users basic music statistics from the past year, such as their top artist, genre, songs, and more.

In other words, those of you who use Apple Music can finally partake in the nostalgic fun.

If you're hoping to download NoiseHub's Music Year in Review, head to your mobile App Store and search for it. Once you find the app, hit "GET" (it doesn't cost any money), and start the process. According to TechCrunch, the app will ask for permission to access Apple Music, and then it'll ask for your email address. After that, it'll collect data and provide you with your review for 2018.

Apparently, NoiseHub's Music Year in Review data isn't as complex as Spotify Wrapped — but it'll still give you what you're looking for. According to TechCrunch, the final review will provide you with your top artist, song, and genre, along with your top five songs and artists. It'll also reportedly give you the amount of minutes you've spent listening to music in 2018. Sure, Spotify dove a little deeper into the nitty gritty of its users' listening patterns, but a basic music review is good enough for me.

Once you've acquired your Music Year in Review statistics, you can download and share each one however you'd like. Per TechCrunch, each review page has three sharing options that you can choose from. With the touch of a button, you can share your results on Instagram or Twitter. If you'd rather save your statistics for later, you can save each image to your camera roll.

Again, if you're an Apple Music user who's been longing for a review of the music you've listened to in 2018, go ahead and try NoiseHub's app. Since Apple doesn't directly provide its users with personalized yearly roundups, this might be your best option.