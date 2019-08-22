The Museum Of Missy Elliot Is Coming To Make You "Lose Control"

If it's nearly Labor Day, then it must once again be time for the VMAs, the MTV Video Music Awards, a staple of the channel since 1984. For 2019, the 36th annual VMAs will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Monday, Aug. 26. Fans are looking forward to performances by Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X. But the show's biggest highlight will undoubtedly be Missy Elliott, who is receiving the Video Vanguard Award. In celebration, MTV has partnered with Pepsi to bring fans the Museum of Missy Elliot, celebrating the rapper's 22-year solo career.

The Museum of Missy Elliot will, as is fitting, be in New York City at 632 Broadway. It opens to the public starting on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, the weekend ahead of the VMAs broadcast. As Elliot's tribute is all about her groundbreaking music videos over the decades, the museum is also all about celebrating her music video work from across the decades.

Billed as an immersive experience, the museum will have several installations dedicated to and inspired by some of Elliott's most recognizable works. Fans will be able to place themselves inside some of her most iconic settings, take pictures of themselves wearing some of Elliot's most famous looks, and even get customized nail art while they are there.

Missy Elliott on YouTube

According to the press release, the installations are inspired "by the minds behind some of Elliot's most legendary music videos" including:

June Ambrose (Costume Designer)

Hype Williams (Director)

Dave Myers (Director)

HitHat (Choreographer)

Billy B (Makeup Artist)

Gloria Elias-Foeillet (Makeup Artist)

Some of the experiences fans will get to take part in include:

Place themselves inside the music video for “The Rain” while donning the iconic garbage bag onesie.

Take photos within installations from “Gossip Folks,” “Lose Control,” and “Sock It 2 Me.”

Chill in the “Supa Dupa Fly Lounge,” inspired by one of Elliott’s iconic looks.

Visit a nail bar where artists will help guests select customized nail art and sit at one of the “Missy” branded director chairs where they’ll receive the star treatment and take glam mirror selfies.

The mixed-reality company, VNTANA, worked with MTV to create these immersive installations. They used cutting edge technology that will help maximize fan engagement and make it easy to share the experience across social media.

Missy Elliott on YouTube

In a statement, Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment and Elliott’s longtime manager said:

Missy Elliott is a creative genius whose contribution to music and pop culture can be felt across generations. I’m honored to have worked with her for over 20 years and proud to call her my friend. The fans deserve, and the world is ready for a museum that celebrates Missy Elliott and her iconic, record-breaking career.

Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and is expected to perform a medley of her greatest hits upon acceptance.

The MTV Video Music Awards air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET.