The Most Beautiful Fall Campuses In The U.S. Are Worth A Road Trip With Your Roomie

It's fall, ya'll — which means school is officially back in session. It's time to hit the books and sip your favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte in class. You've likely dreamed of attending this university your whole life, so why not soak up all that it has to offer? When you choose a university, there are so many things to consider. You factor in classes, major, sports, extracurricular, and even aesthetics. A beautiful setting definitely helps when you'll be spending four years in the same place. Classes can be a drag at times, but some of the most beautiful fall campuses in the U.S. feel like a slice of heaven.

They say that college will be the best four years of your life. Your spirit is carefree, and your eyes are filled with wonder. You're hopeful about your life, career, friends, and future. You practically live next door to your best friends, so it's easy to see why college can be so fun. Of course, classes can be overwhelming at times, but the good far outweighs the bad.

Fall is such an exciting time for college students, because you're on the brink of new beginnings. You're finally reunited with your friends, and it's officially football season. I can't think of a better way to celebrate than going on a fall road trip. Hit up some of these beautiful fall campuses to see what life is like at a different university, because college is a blast no matter where you go.

1 Texas A&M University Enigma Productions on YouTube Texas A&M University is home to the Aggies, a beautiful college campus, and an extremely impressive football stadium. Needless to say, there's basically no better place to road trip to if you love all things fall and school spirit. Check out historic traditions, museums, concerts, and galleries while you visit this large student campus.

2 University Of Washington NOLLEK Entertainment. on YouTube Washington is full of beautiful landscapes, and University of Washington is no exception. You can't help but feel like you're on cloud nine when you step foot on this campus. It's one of those campuses that literally feels like you're walking through a movie scene about college. During the fall, you'll be able to stroll along the quad as the leaves transition from green to orange and yellow hues.

3 Princeton University Leon Jin on YouTube Princeton University is full of prestige, and that includes the gorgeous campus. This is a university worth visiting any time of the year, but especially during the fall. The architecture is absolutely stunning, and you'll feel as if you took a step back in time as you're walking around the charming campus. Don't forget to pick up a PSL and pose for a #sweaterweather pic in the quad!

4 Berry College Aerial Imaging of Rome on YouTube Berry College is a private college in Georgia that honestly resembles a luxurious estate more than a university. You'll feel like you are somewhere in Europe as you stroll through this college campus with your girlfriends. Tall trees line the streets, and there are a bunch of trails to admire the surrounding nature. Let's just say, this school could be the perfect backdrop for your #ootd if you visit on game day!