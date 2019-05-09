The royal family doesn't often experience a snafu, but a huge one happened yesterday when little baby Archie was introduced to the world. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their newborn son to press during a photo call on Wednesday, May 8. It was supporters' first look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child, and a few hours later, the baby's name — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — was announced. It looks like the royal family website writers got a little too excited about the news, though, given the mistake on the royal website's page for baby Archie. Where was the copyeditor?!

In the page announcing Archie's name, the royal family's website accidentally got one key detail wrong. The website referred to little Archie as the “first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge." But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not the official titles of Archie's parents... Y'all, they literally said the Prince William and Kate Middleton were Archie's parents. Yikes. It's just one word that the website flubbed, but that one word changed the entire meaning of the post! Copyeditors are heroes, people. Employ them.

It didn't take long for supporters on Twitter to point out the mistake, and the website has been corrected to that Archie is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," but oh boy, is this a hilarious slip up.

That's not Will and Kate!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That be Meghan and Harry! Come on, people!

It was an honest mistake, of course, and people on Twitter were sympathetic.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted a screenshot of the snafu and said, "I think I speak for all of us who have been working on the Baby Sussex Story when I say that mistakes happen to the best of us when we’re tired!" True, true.

Being sympathetic to the mistake doesn't mean you can't troll it a little bit, though...

"Hmmmm, another new twist," one person trolled. Has anyone informed the Cambridge. I have a funny feeling they don't know."

Look, y'all, things happen when you're exhausted. The royal baby news came flooding in yesterday between the photo call and the name announcement, so the fact that only one mistake was made is honestly kind of impressive. Now, let's focus on how stinkin' cute baby Archie is.

Look at that little face!

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (not Cambridge) proudly debuted their son to the world on May 8.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the photo call, Meghan said being a new mom has been "magic" over the last few days.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing," she said. "I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” She added that little Archie “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm," and Harry joked that he doesn't know where he gets that trait from.

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan added. “It’s been a special couple of days.” I bet it has, Meghan. I bet it has.

Welcome to the world, Archie Harrison! Just so we're clear, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are your aunt and uncle.