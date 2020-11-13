Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy's Season 17 premiere follow. As if the return of McDreamy wasn't emotional enough, Grey's Anatomy fans are having major feels about another touching moment from the Season 17 premiere. After welcoming a son together at the end of last season of Grey's Anatomy, Amelia and Link's baby's name was finally revealed, and the meaning of it is so sweet. After the pair debate their kid's name at length, they finally decide to go with Scout Derek Lincoln Shepherd. It's a bit of a mouthful, but hey, he's cute enough to make it work!

The baby's middle name is a nod to Amelia's late brother, who died back in Season 11. Grey's fans have been pushing for the couple to name their son Derek since he was born during the Season 16 finale, but showrunner Krista Vernoff already debunked that theory earlier this year.

"I will tell you that the name is not Derek," she said in a May interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'll give you that the line in [Episode 22, which was not filmed because of coronavirus precautions] about Derek was that Link pitched it and Amelia said, 'I don't want to cry every time I look at my baby, so no.'"

To be honest, including it as a middle name is a perfect compromise. After all, there's already a kid named directly after McDreamy on the show. Mere's son might go by his middle name (Bailey, in honor of Miranda Bailey), but his first name is still technically Derek.

Judging from Twitter reactions, viewers thought baby Scout's name pretty special, too.

The Season 17 premiere saw Amelink balancing the demands of new parenthood at home, all while caring for the Grey-Shepherd brood while Meredith spent long hours caring for coronavirus patients back at the hospital.

After the stress of watching most of the other characters deal with a deadly pandemic for the majority of the premiere, watching Amelia's attempts to give Link a birthday surprise was a breath of fresh air, to say the least.

Hopefully the couple's relative bliss will last for a while, but let's be real — they are on Grey's Anatomy, and who knows what will happen next.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.