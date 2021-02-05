Vanessa Morgan's baby boy is here! The Riverdale star welcomed her first child with Michael Kopech on Jan. 29, and she shared the sweetest post about the day she gave birth. The actress took to Instagram to reveal her son's name, which actually holds a really special back story. The meaning behind Vanessa Morgan's son, River's, name is so sweet y'all.

Morgan spent the first week after giving birth basking in motherhood privately, but on Feb. 4, she shared the happy news with the world.

“On January 29th, Michael & I welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world,” she captioned her Instagram post. “Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thank you God."

As if that wasn't heart-melting enough, she took to her IG story to share more info about her journey to motherhood. She explained the choice to name the infant River, writing, “Early on in my pregnancy I was walking the River everyday, gave me so much peace I knew that was the perfect name for his lil soul. Plus Michael & I really wanted a nature name.”

Morgan also shared a photo of River's nursey, and he's one lucky little boy. The newborn received a massive custom-made neon sign which featured his name above his crib. Keeping things very on-theme, Morgan also decked out the nursery with a slew of nature-inspired pillows.

Morgan and Kopech, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, are no longer together, but it sounds like they plan on co-parenting baby River. The MLB star filed for divorce from Morgan in June 2020, just one month before her pregnancy news went public. The pair tied the knot earlier that year, in January 2020.

Kopech doesn't have Instagram, but if Morgan's page is any indiction, little River is being showered in lots of love by his parents.