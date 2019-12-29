With 2020 just days away, Demi Lovato is taking the whole "new year, new you" mantra to heart. In addition to working on new music, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer got some new ink to pay homage to just how far she's come as well as the journey ahead. The meaning behind Demi Lovato’s new tattoo is all about new beginnings as she prepares to ring in the next decade, and it's so meaningful.

While the musician has been pretty quiet on social media as of late, telling fans that back on Dec. 4 that she wouldn't be posting until she released some new music, her tattoo artist gave fans a peek at her latest body art as well as the inspiring meaning behind the ink's design. Right around Christmas, Alessandro Capozzi, who owns the Aureo Roma Tattoo & Gallery in Los Angeles, took to Instagram to share a close-up of Lovato's new tattoo, which he called "Divine Feminine."

Alongside a photo of him inking Lovato's back and a shot of the design, which appears to be of a winged woman being pulled upward by doves, Capozzi explained in the caption, "We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward."

He further explained the symbolism of the image, continuing, "The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness."

"Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you," he concluded.

The symbolism and intricate design are beautiful, and Lovato took to the comments section to let Capozzi know that she was a big fan of his work.

"Thank you so much," she wrote. "It’s incredible and you are so extremely talented."

It's been a tough couple of years for Lovato, who's been open about her recommitment to sobriety after being hospitalized back on July 24, 2018. However, it looks like she's ready to continue shedding those "dark wings" in the new decade and start 2020 on a fresh foot.

That includes gifting fans with new music, according to her last Instagram post. The singer previously hinted that she was in no rush to release some new bangers, saying, "I really decided to take my time with things. When the time is right, I will put it out there. I am dying to release music... but everything in due time" back in November. But her Instagram post on Dec. 4 suggested otherwise.

Alongside a black background, she promised, "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...."

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for the drop of Lovato's new music to get any details on the subject matter of any upcoming songs, but I wouldn't be surprised if the star decides to reference her journey over the past couple of years and all the growth that she's been through when it does.