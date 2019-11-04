When Will Demi Lovato Drop New Music? She Got Real About The Timeline

In case you haven't been paying attention, Demi Lovato is living her best life lately, y'all. Not only did the "Sorry, Not Sorry" singer crush the Halloween costume game by stepping out as both Marie Antoinette and Pennywise the clown from It for Halloween, but the songstress also got super candid about life in her first major interview in about a year. The 27-year-old popstar attended the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 2, where she spoke candidly about everything from her resilience and her body image issues, to living life in the public eye and when she'll release some new tunes. So when will Demi Lovato drop new music? It doesn't look like she's in any rush.

"I have new music coming," she told the crowd, who was there to participate in a weekend of inspiring talks, workshops, and performances. "I didn't say when — now I'm just teasing you. Here’s the thing with new music. I know you guys have wanted it. But it’s important to remember that I’m so cautious this time around about jumping back into things. I really decided to take my time with things. When the time is right, I will put it out there. I am dying to release music... but everything in due time."

In other words, we may have to wait a while.

During the summit, D. Lo also got real about how much she's changed over the past year. "This is like, really, my first public thing back, so forgive me if I’m a little nervous," she told the audience. "I think it's been a very introspective year for me. I've learned a lot, been through a lot."

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the things she's learned, she explained, is to embrace her true self. "I spent so many years trying to put on the role model front rather than being true to myself and being me," she explained. "It’s just better to be yourself, so if you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple. If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Just be yourself."

Lovato went on to share she's still learning how to accept her body. "To be honest, I don't always feel positive about my body," she revealed. "Sometimes I do not like what I see. I used to look in the mirror if I was having a bad body image day and say 'I love my body, you're beautifully and wonderfully made.' But I didn't believe it."

Now, Lovato has changed the way she thinks about her body so she focuses more on health than looks. "I don't have to lie to myself and tell myself I have an amazing body," she said. "All I have to say is 'I'm healthy.' In that statement, I express gratitude. I am grateful for my strength and things I can do with my body. I am saying I'm healthy and I accept the way my body is today without changing anything."

Now, when she looks in the mirror, Lovato sees someone who has overcome so much. "If I could change my middle name to 'Resilience,' I would," she said. "I just have been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. Like, I don’t see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter."

If history is anything to go by, Lovato's recent revelations about life will definitely serve as inspiration for that new music she's teasing — whenever it drops!