The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Soundtrack Is Perfection

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back, and once again, the series lives up to its title. Mrs. Maisel is on the road this season, on tour with crooner Shy Baldwin, and she's still marvelous. The series has spent the last two seasons building up cred as one of the most beautifully rendered recreations of time and place, with a pitch-perfect 1950s New York City, and that includes the sound of the times. As always, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 soundtrack is just as on point as the first two seasons.

There's just one difference this season from the first two. Seasons 1 and 2 were all about the comedy world. But with Midge's tour with Shy getting off the ground, there's a renewed emphasis on music.

But Shy doesn't sing covers. Instead, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino commissioned composer Curtis Moore and lyricist Tom Mizer to create original numbers for the character to sing. They're part of a soundtrack of over 50 songs from the eight-episode season. The album, which will feature the original compositions along with a smattering of other tunes will be available Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. But until then, here's the full list to make a streaming playlist from.

All original compositions bolded.

Episode 1

"Praise The Lord And Pass The Ammunition" - Kay Kyser

"Bottle Of Pop" - Darius de Haas

"One Less Angel" - Darius de Haas

"A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square" - Darius de Haas

"White Christmas" - Darius de Haas

"Little White Lies" - Ella Fitzgerald

"Wiggle Wiggle" - The Accents

"The Diary" - Neil Sedaka

Episode 2

"Wail Street" - Barney Kessel

"Southern Fun" - Gerhard Trede

"Got To Move Your Baby" - Sam "Lightnin" Hopkins

"The Everlasting Hills Of Oklahoma" - Sons of the Pioneers

"Come On Back Jack" - Nina Simone

"Aurelia" - The Pelicans

"Love Nobody" - The Rockettes

"I Won't Last A Day Without You" - Paul Williams

Episode 3

"IV Finale Allegro Con Brio" - Kodaly Quartet

"Manhattan" - Blossom Dearie

"Fly Me To The Moon" - Julie London & Gregory Porter

"Luck Be A Lady" - Frank Sinatra

"Cling-A-Ling" - Dee Clark

"They Say It's Wonderful" - Darius de Haas

"Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby?" - Sterling K. Brown

"Runnin' Away" - Sly & the Family Stone

Episode 4

"Hot Rod Lincoln" - Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen

"It's A Lovely Day Today" - Ella Fitzgerald

"Tea-Plucking And Catching Butterflies" - Lily Chao

"I've Told Every Little Star" - Ray Conniff & His Orchestra

"Tequila" - The Champs

"Pennies From Heaven" - Louis Prima

"Where Evil Grows" - The Poppy Family

Episode 5

"Beyond the Sea" - Bobby Darin

"Nani Koolau - Kuu Aloha Nui - Waikapu" - Benjamin Rogers

"Until The Real Thing Comes Along" - Dean Martin

"Falling In Love With Love" - Helen Merrill

"Anything Goes" - Helen Merrill

"Nice N' Easy" - Frank Sinatra

"The Man I Used To Be" - William Johnson

"Almost Like Being In Love" - Darius de Haas

"Loco Amor (Crazy Love)" - Johny Tedesco y su Conjunto

"Til There Was You" - Peggy Lee

"Dedicated To The One I Love" - The Mamas and the Papas

Episode 6

"Please Don't Monkey With Broadway" - Fred Astaire & George Murphy

"On A Slow Boat To China" - Kay Starr

"No One Has To Know" - Darius de Haas

"I Found Out" - John Lennon

Episode 7

"Baby Count Ten (The Counting Song)" - The Bell Sisters

"You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To" - Helen Merrill

"Dream A Little Dream Of Me" - Doris Day

Episode 8