The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2 Soundtrack Will Transport You Back In Time

One of the reasons why The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel exploded to become one of the most beloved new comedies of the past year and swept the Emmys clean is because it not only features great characters, acting, and writing, but it is a treat for all of the senses. Mrs. Maisel proved yet again that it boasts some of the most exquisite costuming on television right now in it second season, and it also delivered another transportive soundtrack to make viewers fell enveloped in the 1950s. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 soundtrack is filled with so many songs that you will want to listen to over and over again once you finish bingeing the season.

Just like with the show's Season 1 soundtrack (which is available online), Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel opens with an iconic Barbra Streisand song. This time, it is Streisand's rendition of the opening number from Hello, Dolly, "Just Leave Everything To Me." The energetic showtune plays over scenes of workers at the department store B. Altman arranging window displays. And it continues as we move further inside to learn that Midge Maisel is actually working in the phone room rather than the make-up counter like she was before. The song is the perfect choice for the scene, since naturally, Midge is able to take care of everything and everyone in the midst of a hectic din of phone calls.

Another singer who has become a fixture in the show's soundtrack is Peggy Lee. Songs by the famous jazz singer from the '40s and '50s have been featured prominently in both seasons of Mrs. Maisel. Season 2 kicks off its third episode with Peggy Lee's song "There'll Be Some Changes Made."

But the real standout artist of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 is none other than Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra. Various iconic Sinatra songs pop up over the course of the ten new episodes, including classics like "The Coffee Song" and "One For My Baby."

The thing that really makes the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel soundtracking so unique, though, is not just its selection of music from the '50s era. The show also makes the bold choice to mix in more modern music for an anachronistic jolt, usually playing over the ending credits of an episode. A number of these more modern, ending songs imbue the show with a punk or new wave feel, and Season 2 was filled with tracks that came decades after Midge Maisel's rise in stand-up comedy, including "Someday" by the Stroke, "Dance This Mess Around" by the B-52's, "Cities In Dust" by Siouxsie and the Banshees, and "Opportunities" by the Pet Shop Boys.

And of course, probably the most memorable musical moment of Season 2 came at the beginning of the season finale. During the flashback scene to when Joel Maisel proposed to Midge, he cues up "Shall We Dance?" from the musical The King and I, which Midge admits is her favorite song. After Midge finally says yes, the newly engaged couple dance in the street to the showtune.

Unfortunately, the full Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 soundtrack is not yet available online, but you can keep re-listening to these jams while you wait for an official release.