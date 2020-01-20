Celebrities: They're just like us. Well, maybe not exactly like us, but they certainly are huge fans of marathon TV-viewing like the rest of us. Case in point, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast fangirled over Fleabag when they took the stage at the SAG Awards, which is honestly what I would do too, if I were in their shoes.

During the SAG Awards, the actors aren't simply just the ones winning awards, they're honoring each other. The members of the Guild (aka the actors themselves) vote for the winners and, according to their SAG speech, the cast of Maisel didn't think they'd win... because they voted for Fleabag.

The Maisel cast won for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and their shock was obvious. Alex Borstein, who plays Susie, represented the cast at the microphone when they accepted the award. She announced, "I voted for Fleabag. This makes no sense!" She then proceeded to gush about the talent of the Fleabag cast, and... truly, same.

Borstein went on to say she didn't even vote for her co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub (who won in his category). Brosnahan one-upped her and said that she forgot to vote at all. The Maisel cast made it clear that they'd much rather re-watch Fleabag than campaign for awards for themselves.

After Borstein dropped an F-bomb, Brosnahan took over speaking duties. She dedicated the win to the cast's late-costar Brian Tarantina, who died on Dec. 18, 2019. Shalhoub also dedicated his win to the actor.

"Obviously, this is a huge ensemble," Brosnahan said. "We are so proud to be a part of. This ensemble extends far beyond those that you see on this stage. We are missing, as Tony said, one really really important member of our ensemble, Brian Tarantina. We had such an amazing time here with him last year so thank you so so much for this. This is dedicated to him."

This is the second SAG Award win for the cast of Maisel. They also won at last year's ceremony in the same category. All three seasons of Maisel are available on Amazon now.