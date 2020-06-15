Add Teyana Taylor as a collaborator on pretty much anything, and you're bound to have the collection of a lifetime. Currently, MAC Cosmetics is teaming up with Teyana Taylor on a hush-hush new line inspired by the '90s. And if the initial promo photo is anything to go by, the MAC x Teyana Taylor collection is about to be the fiercest thing you've ever seen.

“I was inspired by the 90s and the heart and soul of Harlem and wanted to show that through the shades and packaging,” Taylor said of the collection via a press release shared with Elite Daily. In addition to playing an enormous part in the development of the collection itself, Taylor also worked with MAC to produce the accompanying photo shoot, which is a stunning embodiment of Taylor's forward-thinking, striking creativity as a multi-hyphenate powerhouse.

According to Taylor, she's been a longtime lover of MAC for over 10 years, with past collaborations like the Hello Kitty line and the Alexander McQueen collection as some of her first memories using the products. “I’m very excited to be partnering with a company like MAC who I’ve watched collaborate with strong women of color over the years," she said. "I’ve been a fan of MAC ever since I was 15 years old and started experimenting with makeup, it was the first brand that made me like makeup. I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the MAC team but also hoping to inspire other young women that anything and everything is possible.”

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC has yet to release concrete details on the collection, so sadly, fans of Taylor and the brand will have to bear the suspense a little bit longer. But rest assured, this collection will be unlike anything else you've seen — just like Taylor. "As a longtime friend of the brand, we’ve grown to know and love Teyana for having a style unlike anyone else," said Ukonwa Ojo, MAC's global chief marketing officer and senior vice president, global marketing, said. "She’s fierce, bold and unapologetically herself, no matter what she’s wearing — all qualities we stand for at MAC and are so excited to bring to life through this new collaboration.”