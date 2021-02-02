National treasure Dolly Parton has made news this past year for everything from funding vaccines to starring in Christmas movies. Now, she's kicking off 2021 by teaming up with Squarespace for a Super Bowl ad based on one of her most famous songs ever. Like many well-done parody songs, the lyrics to Dolly Parton's "5 To 9" are an utterly delightful play on the original.
The world has changed dramatically since the original Nine to Five movie was released in 1980. Back then, people really worked from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., then went home and relaxed. Nowadays, with the advent of the internet and the need to monetize hobbies, people work day jobs, then go home to their side hustle, the one they work, more or less, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day.
Considering the changing norms, it's probably high time Parton's hit song got a remake. And, true to Squarespace's ethos, Parton is using it to promote her own side hustle. Parton is getting into the world of perfume with "Dolly - A Scent from Above." The ad's debut on Super Bowl Sunday coincides with the launch of her new website, which will sell her new fragrance.
Even if you're not into scents, you probably will be into this ad, which is shaping up to be the weekend's biggest earworm.
The full version of Dolly's update to the classic tune is now streaming on most music platforms. Note that the first half is taken directly from the original song because there's no replacing that opening verse.
Tumble outta bed
And I stumble to the kitchen
Pour myself a cup of ambition
And yawn and stretch and try to come to life
Jump in the shower
And the blood starts pumpin'
Out on the streets
The traffic starts jumpin'
With folks like me on the job from 9 to 5
Working 9 to 5
What a way to make a livin'
Barely gettin' by
It's all takin'
And no givin'
They just use your mind
And they never give you credit
It's enough to drive you
Crazy if you let it
Working five to nine
You've got passion and a vision
Cuz it's hustlin' time
A whole new way to make a livin'
Gonna change your life
Do something that gives it meaning
With a website that is worthy of your dreaming
Well, you got dreams
And you know they matter
Be your own boss and climb your own ladder
That moment's getting closer by the day
And you're in the same boat with a lot of your friends
Lots of ideas you all believe in
The tide's gonna turn
And it's all going to roll your way
Working five to nine
Making something of your own now
And it feels so fine to build a business from your know-how
Gonna move ahead
And there's nothing that you can't do
When you listen to that little voice inside you
Working five to nine
You've got passion and a vision
Cuz it's hustlin' time
A whole new way to make a livin'
Gonna change your life
Do something that gives it meaning
With a website that is worthy of your dreaming
Five to nine
You keep working, working, working
Working five to nine
'Til you dreams come true
Working five to nine
You keep dreaming, dreaming, dreaming
Five to nine, five to nine
You can do it