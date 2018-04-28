In a moment many of us have been anticipating for what seems like ages, Kanye West finally released a new song on Friday, April 27 called "Lift Yourself." But the lyrics of "Lift Yourself" by Kanye West are... a lot. And Twitter users have a lot to say.

Kanye's return to Twitter has been plagued with controversy, largely because of his proclamation of support for President Donald Trump. And tons of celebs have called him out over it. On April 23, radio host Ebro of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, who's a self-proclaimed fan of Kanye, said he spoke with the rapper following the triggering tweets, but apparently the conversation didn't go so well. During his show, Ebro insisted Kanye lived in a bubble, especially because the artist had allegedly told him "I really love Donald Trump," which seriously infuriated fans.

As a result, on April 27, the "Heartless" rapper announced that he was “going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he’s been seeking.” And while many fans had high expectations for the track, what they received was completely unexpected. The end of the song features Kanye rapping, “whoopdedy-scoop. whoopdedy-whoop-scoop-poop,” which caused quite a bit of chaos, confusion, shock, and straight-up laughter on social media.

Most people couldn't get over his poop chants.

Others praised Kanye's levels of trolling.

Even Ebro shared a few words.

