The year 2020 is kicking off right and that's with all-new music from Justin Bieber. Although Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018, his high-profile relationship with Selena Gomez was front and center for a big portion of his life in the public eye. So as many fans suspected, there are a few lyrics about Selena Gomez on Justin Bieber's album Changes, but not exactly romantic ones.

On Dec. 24, Bieber released a promo video explaining what was to come in 2020. In it, he reflected on his past mistakes before announcing an album that would be nothing like his previous work. "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, things that I've been through," he said. "I believe that I'm right where I'm suppposed to be and God has me right where he wants me."

He continued, "I feel like this is different from my previous albums because of where I'm at with my life."

Bieber's right. He truly opens up on this album about how he found true love with Baldwin, and some of the lyrics referenced his rocky past with Gomez.

"All Around Me."

In "All Around Me," Bieber reflected on how before his relationship with Baldwin, he didn't see himself ever truly committing to someone. He sings:

Never thought I could ever be loyal / To someone other than myself I never thought I could ever be a spoiler / Guess anything is possible with your help / Anything's possible since you made my heart melt / Gave me the best hand that I'd ever been dealt

"Forever"

Bieber's "Forever" hits on the fact that, despite having a past relationship with Gomez, he never knew what he was missing until he and Baldwin gave their romance a second chance shortly after his split from Gomez. The lyrics go:

Better man, what you made me, made me aware of what I was missin' / Been missin' the way you give me envision, babe / Never thought I'd settle down, I cannot lie to myself / I was busy focusin' on bein' by myself / Set my feelings to the side, they all got dusty on the shelf / You wiped them down when I had nothin' left

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"That's What Love Is"

Bieber basically admits that regardless of how he once felt about Gomez, he now knows it wasn't true love. He sings:

Never understood what it meant / It meant to submit to love / So beyond what lust is / Hey, it's a blessing that you're in my life / Make me look even better / When we shine, we shine together

"Habitual"

Bieber alludes to the fact that he and Baldwin found each other at the perfect time, and that his on-and-off relationship with Gomez wasn't the real deal.

Just to think that we've been out here this whole time / Workin' through the seasons / Never crossed paths till we had a reason / Now let's fast-forward, look up / A whole new perspective for life

Between Bieber's album dedicated to Baldwin and Gomez's songs about Bieber on Rare, there's a good chance they can finally put the past in the past.