It's that time of year again, folks. The 2018 Shorty Awards is quickly approaching, so it's time to get your snaps, tweets, and 'grams ready to go. On April 15, 2018, brands, influencers, and creators will gather at the PlayStation Theater in NYC to honor the best in social media, and it will surely be a night to remember. Which star will be voted Best In Music? Which meme went the most viral? Which GIF and emoji were the most used? Who was the best in Education, Gaming, and Activism? Which comedian had the funniest year? The full list of Shorty Awards finalists is finally here, so grab some popcorn, take a seat, and get excited.

If you're wondering why this year's Shorty Awards will be unlike any other, then Gregory Galant, the co-founder of The Shorty Awards and MuckRack CEO, is here to tell you. Galant spoke with Elite Daily about its Creator of the Decade award and why it's the newest achievement to be recognized at this year's show. "While 10 years only represents an insignificant fraction of the time we humans have been in existence, it's a tremendous portion of the time we've been able to create content for a global audience, without the approval of a gatekeeper," Galant explains. "In fact, many of our finalists were completely obscure 10 years ago. Most built their audience one fan at a time, using nothing but a webcam and their creativity. In honor of this special year, we've introduced the Creator of the Decade award. We're honoring influencers who have helped shape the most uplifting and valuable content on social media and the web today.” Sounds incredible! You can check out the finalists for the Creator of the Decade award below, along with the full list of finalists.

Good luck to everyone, and we'll see you on April 15!

Shorty Awards on YouTube

10th Annual Shorty Awards Influencer Finalists

Best Actor

Best Celebrity

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best in Comedy

Best in Dance

Best in Music

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best TV Show

Emoji of the Year

GIF of the Year

Instagram of the Year

Meme of the Year

Best Animal

Best in Art

Best in Beauty

Best in Fashion

Best in Food

Rachael Ray Show on YouTube

Best in Health & Wellness

Best in House & Home

Best Journalist

Best LGBTQ+ Account

Best in Lifestyle

Best in Literature

Best Meme/Parody Account

Best in Parenting/Family

Best in Sports

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Best Web Series

Best in Weird

Best Breakout YouTuber

Karina Garcia on YouTube

Creator of the Decade

Instagrammer of the Year

Live Streamer of the Year

Muser of the Year

Snapchatter of the Year

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Twitch Streamer of the Year

Vlogger of the Year

Best YouTube Comedian

Danny Gonzalez on YouTube

Best YouTube Ensemble

Best YouTube Musician

YouTuber of the Year

Best in Activism

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best in Education

Best in Gaming

Best Podcast

Best in Travel