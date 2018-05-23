Is it June 18 yet? IS IT?!? I'm not normally in the habit of wishing Memorial Day Weekend away, but OMG you guys, I'm just so pumped for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The roster for this year's show is beyond stacked — Mustard and Nick Jonas (and his seriously impressive biceps) will perform their new single "Anywhere" for the first time in its entirety. Chloe x Halle will rock the stage for a medley of "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior" from their debut album. And the list of MTV Movie & TV Awards presenters is pretty much straight fire. Both Mila Kunis and Kristin Bell will be there — YAS, queens! — as will Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, and Common, with additional names to be announced at a later date, not that we even need them with this awesome crew already in the house!

I really hope Bell and Kunis come out together because I really dig their chemistry in Bad Moms. But the icing on the cake, of course, is the fact that 1) Hottie Chris Pratt will be receiving this year’s Generation Award; 2) Screenwriter and producer Lena Waithe will pick up the Trailblazer Award, and 3) The whole thing will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, so you know it's going to be epic!

The comedy queen shared the big news on Feb. 22 by posting a video on her Instagram feed. "I'm gonna be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards," she says in the clip. "June 18th, check it out. Monday night. It’s gonna be off the chain, and you know why? I’m hosting! And you know what that means — it’s gonna be hilarious."

I don't doubt it for a single second! I mean, did you see her "Gettin' Ready" promo for the show yet? The one where's she's prepping by quizzing herself with a bunch of cue cards that have the names of some popular TV shows and movies written on them?

"This Is Us," the first one reads. Haddish's response? "Jack's dead. Spoiler Alert."

"It," says the second card. "Scary *ss clown," she quips.

"Riverdale," a third card reads. "So many redheads," comes the response.

And so on. Just watch and you'll see what I mean.

MTV on YouTube

She ready? Well, guess what, Tiff? SO AM I!

And now that we've gotten that all settled, let's take a look at some of the nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST REALITY SERIES/ FRANCHISE

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

BEST KISS

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

Yup, Haddish is up for Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer. Will she win one? Both? Neither? Tune in to MTV at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, June 18 to see what happens.