The List Of MTV Movie & TV Awards Presenters Includes Mila Kunis & I Can't Wait
Is it June 18 yet? IS IT?!? I'm not normally in the habit of wishing Memorial Day Weekend away, but OMG you guys, I'm just so pumped for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The roster for this year's show is beyond stacked — Mustard and Nick Jonas (and his seriously impressive biceps) will perform their new single "Anywhere" for the first time in its entirety. Chloe x Halle will rock the stage for a medley of "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior" from their debut album. And the list of MTV Movie & TV Awards presenters is pretty much straight fire. Both Mila Kunis and Kristin Bell will be there — YAS, queens! — as will Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, and Common, with additional names to be announced at a later date, not that we even need them with this awesome crew already in the house!
I really hope Bell and Kunis come out together because I really dig their chemistry in Bad Moms. But the icing on the cake, of course, is the fact that 1) Hottie Chris Pratt will be receiving this year’s Generation Award; 2) Screenwriter and producer Lena Waithe will pick up the Trailblazer Award, and 3) The whole thing will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, so you know it's going to be epic!
The comedy queen shared the big news on Feb. 22 by posting a video on her Instagram feed. "I'm gonna be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards," she says in the clip. "June 18th, check it out. Monday night. It’s gonna be off the chain, and you know why? I’m hosting! And you know what that means — it’s gonna be hilarious."
I don't doubt it for a single second! I mean, did you see her "Gettin' Ready" promo for the show yet? The one where's she's prepping by quizzing herself with a bunch of cue cards that have the names of some popular TV shows and movies written on them?
"This Is Us," the first one reads. Haddish's response? "Jack's dead. Spoiler Alert."
"It," says the second card. "Scary *ss clown," she quips.
"Riverdale," a third card reads. "So many redheads," comes the response.
And so on. Just watch and you'll see what I mean.
She ready? Well, guess what, Tiff? SO AM I!
And now that we've gotten that all settled, let's take a look at some of the nominees:
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Girls Trip
IT
Wonder Woman
BEST SHOW
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
grown-ish
Riverdale
Stranger Things
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST REALITY SERIES/ FRANCHISE
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
BEST KISS
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
SCENE STEALER
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
Yup, Haddish is up for Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer. Will she win one? Both? Neither? Tune in to MTV at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, June 18 to see what happens.