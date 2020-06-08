Pride Month is nearly here, and it seems like every year, more and more brands drop collections to commemorate the Stonewall riots. This year, many brands are partnering with LGBTQ+ charities to give back, such as the Levi’s Pride Collection, which benefits OutRight Action International. If you’re looking for new styles to showcase your pride while giving back to the LGBTQ+ community, the collection is available now on the Levi’s website and in stores.

“This year’s Pride collection is both an encouragement and a celebration of those that use their voices to change the world,” Jen Sey, the SVP and CMO of Levi’s, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. For its 2020 Pride Collection, Levi’s dropped bold graphic tees, dark wash chaps, trucker jackets, and more. As the theme is “Use Your Voice,” Levi’s has made it easy for you to showcase your style with this most recent collection, whether you like to keep it simple or go all out. You can even customize a t-shirt with the pride, trans, lesbian, or bisexual flag patterns and your own text.

The Levi’s brand has an over-30-year history of LGBTQ+ support. The company was one of the first businesses to donate money and other resources to help during the AIDS pandemic in the ‘80s, according to the brand’s website. It was also one of the first major companies to include transgender employees in its non-discrimination/non-harassment protected classes, and it worked to overturn Proposition 8, which would ban same-sex marriage in California. Now, Levi’s is continuing its longstanding tradition by partnering with OutRight Action International for the second year in a row.

Courtesy of Levi's Courtesy of Levi's

OutRight Action International is a non-profit organization that fights for human rights for LGBTQ+ people across the globe. By donating 100% of the net proceeds of The Pride Collection, Levi’s “hopes to elevate the stories of those who have been marginalized, and to ensure that everyone everywhere has the right to be proud, free, and visible, no matter who they are or who they love,” the brand said.

If you want to stock up on some pride-themed items for any at-home celebrations this year while supporting LGBTQ+ causes, Levi’s history of support for the LGBTQ+ community alongside its donation to OutRight Action International makes it a great place to start. And if you want to do your shopping in person, Levi’s offers curbside pickup at select locations and is reopening stores with strict social distancing rules. Still, you can also shop the collection on its website now. Below is a sampling of some key items from the collection:

