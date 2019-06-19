The Latest 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Makes Mysterio A New Avenger

It looks like Marvel fans officially have a new member of the Avengers to welcome into the fold, and it is a very unexpected character to be joining the elite superhero squad. Although the master illusionist Mysterio is a villain in the Marvel Comics, all of the footage released from the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home suggests that Jake Gyllenhaal's iteration of the character will be an ally to Spider-Man. Taking that to the next level, the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer makes Mysterio an Avenger, officially making him the first new Avenger introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame.

A brand-new TV spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home airing in China confirms that Mysterio will actually be a very close ally for Peter Parker in the new movie, even earning himself the prestigious title of Avenger. In the minute-long teaser, Mysterio tells Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Parker that the Elementals (giant beasts of water, fire, ground, etc.) destroyed his world, and now because of Tony Stark's snap opening portals between dimensions, both he and the Elementals are now on Earth.

But unfortunately, Nick Fury does not have a lot of superheroes to call to help take out the threat after the events of Endgame. Fury declares, "I need a new team. I need an Avenger," and proceeds to shoot down Peter's suggestions of Thor, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel since they are all apparently M.I.A. post-Endgame. So instead of call up a familiar Avenger, Fury decides to induct a new one, and we see a quick clip of Peter shaking Mysterio's hand while saying, "Welcome to the Avengers." Check out the new teaser trailer below:

The move to turn Mysterio into a hero rather than a villain is a huge shock for Marvel fans — in fact, it is such a massive leap that most fans are predicting it is a fake-out. Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken liberties with the source comics before, turning one of the franchise's most iconic supervillains into a superhero just feels like way too much of a stretch. It seems most likely that Mysterio will appear to be a hero at the beginning of the movie, but the twist towards the end will be the revelation that he has actually been the main antagonist all along. After all, he is an expert in illusions and special effects, so it is totally his style to trick and deceive especially with grand spectacles.

Some new Spider-Man: Far From Home billboards pointed out by CinemaBlend seem to confirm this interpretation that Mysterio will be revealed as the villain. The ads show Mysterio shooting green lasers at Spider-Man as the web-slinger dodges the attack.

Of course, fans will have to wait until Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters to find out if this Jake Gyllenhaal version of Mysterio actually is the hero that he seems to be, or is hiding a villainous twist. Spider-Man: Far From Home will premiere on Tuesday, July 2.