The Kissing Booth 2 premiered on July 24, and much like the first film, it told some super-relatable stories about the high school experience. But it wasn't just the storylines fans love; it's also the characters. It turns out, the actors behind these beloved characters are pretty awesome too, as proven by The Kissing Booth 2 cast's Instagrams.

Fans may have already done some Insta browsing of Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney's Instagrams, since they played the roles of Elle, Noah, and Lee in the first The Kissing Booth movie last year. But there are also some new faces in the film worth getting to know a bit better. Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays Noah's college friend Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2, and Taylor Zakhar Perez joined the franchise as the new high school thirst trap Marco. There's also Meganne Young, who isn't new, but her character Rachel (Lee's girlfriend) plays a more significant role in the second film, so it's definitely worth checking her out a bit more too.

What's really fun about these actors' Insta feeds is that they seem super approachable and down to earth, which is always what you love to see from a movie star.

1. Joey King

King played the lead role of Elle Evans in both The Kissing Booth films. Much like her Elle — who is beloved for her quirks — King has a sense of humor and her Instagram proves it. From punny captions, "chaotic energy" photos, and selfies, it's obvious King isn't afraid to laugh at herself.

2. Jacob Elordi

Elordi boasts nearly seven million followers on Instagram, but so far he's only posted 18 photos to his account. Many of his photos are caption-less and not of himself. When he does post a personal photo, it's often at a unique angle or slightly blurry. It's pretty clear his budding career in Hollywood hasn't made him boastful, that's for sure.

3. Joel Courtney

Joey Courtney — who plays Elle's bestie Lee in The Kissing Booth films –— has an extremely heartwarming Insta feed. He's super into his fiancée Mia Scholink, and all of their photos are so cute, it'll definitely make you smile.

4. Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Richardson-Sellers took on the role of Noah's college friend Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2. She's super outspoken about social justice causes on Instagram, and she also posts tons of glam pics from photo shoots and on vacation, so her feed is a perfect mix of the glamour and advocacy in Hollywood today.

5. Taylor Zakhar Perez

Perez joined The Kissing Booth franchise for the second movie, in which he plays new high school hottie Marco. It's clear he doesn't take himself too seriously on Instagram.

6. Meganne Young

Young plays the role of Lee's girlfriend Rachel in The Kissing Booth films. He social feed showed just how excited she was to be part of the franchise, and honestly it was cute AF. Also, she posts some super edgy and glamorous photo shoot pics, so account is definitely worth a follow.

The Kissing Booth 2 is now on Netflix.