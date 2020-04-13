The ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3, Episode 2 Promo Has Villanelle Clowning Around

Killing Eve has returned to TV with Season 3, and bringing with it a few answers to Season 2's explosive finale. Despite being shot and left for dead by Villanelle, Eve is alive and trying to rebuild her life in London. Her estranged husband Niko, sadly, is in a mental health facility due to the trauma of watching Villanelle murder his would-be girlfriend, Gemma. As for how their serial killing disrupter is doing, she's back on the assassination game. The Killing Eve Season 3, Episode 2 promo promises this year's kills will be as gloriously silly as ever. Warning: Spoilers for Killing Eve Season 3 follow.

Last season, Villanelle attempted to quit her job after Eve stabbed her and left her to die. But The Twelve, the shady global organized crime organization which employed her, were not willing to let her go, sending a new handler after her. When Eve offered her a deal with MI-6 to help them capture an eccentric billionaire madman in exchange for freedom, it seemed like Villanelle might get out of the game once and for all.

But between the murder of Gemma and shooting Eve, it was clear Villanelle always had a taste for blood. And it didn't take long before her newest handler, Dasha, got her back on the case.

Before the new season started, BBC America was touting images of actress Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle, in a clown suit. The Episode 2 promo teases that viewers will get to see what this disguise is all about.

The best part about the upcoming killing (which one assumes is aimed at the parents throwing the party, and not the children) is that it's another assignment where Villanelle is going to be paired up with a partner. As fans well know, Villanelle doesn't play well with co-workers. They usually wind up dead as well. Her old handler, Konstantin, used to dole out little more than a knuckle rap for such disobedience. One gets the sense Dasha, a retired assassin and Olympic gymnastics trainer will be a little harder on her underling for straying out of line.

But that's not all. Eve and Carolyn are back together, drawn by the death of Kenny at the end of the premiere episode. (Showrunner Suzanne Heathcote confirms the poor sweet hacker is toast.) And his death will draw a new face to the party: Carolyn's daughter Geraldine, played by Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones).

Killing Eve Season 3 started with a major death. But from the looks of it, the show is only getting started.