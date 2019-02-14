The 'Killing Eve' Season 2 Trailer Will Leave You Cheering In Your Seat

If the addictive cat-and-mouse chase of Killing Eve Season 1 was your favorite part of the BBC America drama, get ready for more of those psychological and entertaining thrills in Season 2. Following Eve Polastri's stabbing of murderous assassin Villanelle and her subsequent regret in the Season 1 finale, the Killing Eve Season 2 trailer confirms that the two women's hunt for each other is far from over. It promises to deliver its usual gore and mind tricks, but Killing Eve's new season looks like it will have fans cheering on the gold-star work of its leading ladies once again.

Fresh off a successful awards season that would've made Cristina Yang proud, Sandra Oh returns to Killing Eve with the same dose of humorous fierceness that made viewers fall in love with her titular MI6 officer and her obsession with tracking down the potent female assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). ICYMI, the show's season finale finally brought the two women together after they followed each other in a deadly trek across Europe. After both admitted their inexplicable obsession with the other, Eve stabbed Villanelle, who managed to escape her Paris apartment while Eve panicked and tried to rectify her actions.

The scene seemed to assure Villanelle's survival, and the Season 2 teaser trailer further confirms that she's on the loose and that Eve is still reeling from what she's done. The preview opens with Eve in a trance, then telling someone on the phone, "I've found Villanelle. I think I might've killed her." Inserting some of the show's trademark dark humor right away, the shot then turns to the newly engaged couple sitting opposite Eve. Before walking away, she mutters, "Congratulations."

It's moments like these that help sell a show about a psychopath, right?

BBC America on YouTube

While Eve is disrupting romantic proposals, a recovering Villanelle is seen in a hospital and then wandering down a suburban street in colorful pajamas. She clutches her side as she walks, perhaps hinting that she leaves the hospital on her own terms rather than a doctor's. I can't say I'm surprised.

In a voiceover, Villanelle says, "Sometimes, when you love someone, you do crazy things." Showcasing some of her own twisted humor, she then explains to someone off-screen that she's looking for a kitchen knife "to stab you with." Is anyone else digging this Little Red Riding Hood-esque clapback?

The rest of the teaser promises the return of some of Season 1's greatest features. While Eve experiences an emotional breakdown or two, Villanelle debuts another pink ensemble while wearing the head of a pig costume and later smiles indulgently as she tries on makeup. Some things clearly never change, but the Killing Eve trailer also hints at the women meeting face-to-face again.

BBC America

Firstly, as a fitting nod to the trailer's Valentine's Day release, Eve looks pleased upon receiving a flower arrangement presumingly from Villanelle. The promo's closing moments also point toward the women waiting for each other from opposite sides of Villanelle's apartment door. The season may follow precedent and wait until its end for this reunion, but I know I'll be rooting for both women despite some of their more questionable choices.

We could even expect the pair to give into their connection and team against a greater force. BBC America's official synopsis for the season reads, "With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does… but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her." The only thing better than an exhilarating chase is two fierce ladies working together, so here's to the potential of seeing Eve and Villanelle put revenge aside to save each other.

Season 2 of Killing Eve premieres on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America and AMC. Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.