On the outside, I probably seem like someone who isn't really fazed by anything out there. But between you and me, on the inside, I am a total softie (What can I say? I'm a Cancer #JuneBabe through and through). Anyway, I often end up tearing up during especially heartwarming Super Bowl commercials, and the one that made me cry the most this year so far is— hands down — Microsoft's commercial for the big game. It's already been released, and if you haven't had the chance to watch it, the kids in Microsoft's Adaptive Controller Super Bowl commercial are are so genuine and strong. TBH, I feel so inspired right now.

If you've been able to keep up with Microsoft in the last year, you're probably aware of the fact that the software company has been focusing on creating the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Basically, the Adaptive Controller can be used for Xbox, and it's specially designed for gamers with disabilities. According to The Verge, it sports two large buttons and a total of 19 different jacks. This makes it far more accessible than ever before, essentially giving the gamers a ton of opportunities to connect it to whatever they might need. While the controller itself is absolutely ingenious all on its own, however, the commercial is so freakin' sweet. Make sure to check it out, below.

Microsoft on YouTube

OK, so if you weren't able to catch Microsoft's game day ad already, it's basically a two-minute long spot which discusses the stories of various young gamers with disabilities. It gives a variety of different kids' insights on how the Adaptive Controller has helped them in the realm of gaming, and it shows that despite their setbacks, they continue to do what they love. They don't let their disabilities get them down in any way, shape, or form, and each of them continue to do what they love, alongside all of their closest friends. I'm obsessed with it, and you should be, too.

I love video games, my friends, my family, and — again — video games.

Whenever I play, it makes me feel happy.

It’s his way of interacting with his friends when he can’t physically do it.

When I’m playing with a regular controller, there are some things that don’t work for me.

It’s difficult for me to use both joysticks and D-Pad at the exact same time.

It just slowed me down a bunch more.

I never thought it was unfair. I just thought: Hey, this is the way it is, and it’s not gonna change.

What I like about the adaptive controller is that now everyone can play

I don’t even have to look at the controller

One of the biggest fears early on, was: How will Owen be viewed by the other kids? He’s not different when he plays.

It’s a little challenging, but that’s the point of gaming.

I can hit the buttons just as fast as they can.

No matter how your body is or how fast you are, you can play.

Ah, the Super Bowl. Sometimes it makes me cry. Other times it makes me smile. It even will occasionally make me laugh. Clearly Microsoft is straight-up slaying the game with their latest and greatest campaign, and — most importantly — with their sick new invention. The Adaptive Controller is totally evening out the playing field because everyone out there deserves ~equal opportunities~ and I — personally — am a huge fan. Microsoft: keep doing what you're doing, it's everything we need RN.