Celebs aren't always just like us. They have beautiful mansions, closets that are filled with more clothes than a local shopping mall, and they seem to know *just* the right angles to get the perfect photo. Not to mention, they often have friends or assistants on hand to make sure they are seen in the best possible light — even at the DMV. The Kardashian sisters' driver's license and passport photos prove a good ID photo does exist when you're part of the KarJenner family.

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters often travel in a pack, and are always waiting for their next social media post to go viral. That's why, no matter the occasion, the famous family is always ready for a photo opp. Like the time the internet went wild over Kylie Jenner's flawless driver's license pic, which people couldn't believe was even real.

Of course, Jenner learned from the best, aka, her older sisters Kim and Khloé, who paved the way with their perfect ID photos years before her. Members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan have struck gold in front of the DMV camera in the past and, thankfully, they've shared the images on social media. Scroll down to take a look at three Kardashian ID photos that will leave you saying wow.

1. Kylie Jenner In March 2020, Jenner shared her drive's license on Instagram with a series of car emojis. The photo instantly went viral because fans could not deal with how glam she looked in the snap.

2. Kim Kardashian Kim had someone snap a stunning passport photo for her in August 2014 to accompany her new last name after marrying Kanye West.