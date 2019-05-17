Say what you will about the Kardashian family, but when it comes to matters of the heart, there is no question that they've had their ups and downs — and have been willing to share them with the world. With all the high-profile relationships, breakups, makeups, and even a new generation of adorable kiddos in the mix, it's fair to say they know a whole lot about all different forms of love — and the Kardashian family’s quotes about love prove it. Despite various heartbreaks, whether it be Kim's doomed marriage with Kris Humphries, Kylie learning to love and accept herself after motherhood, or even reevaluating what love should be after Khloé's devastating breakup with Tristan Thompson, somehow these women have managed to keep their hearts open and it has prevented them from becoming too jaded. Which is honestly impressive and even a bit inspiring.

That's not to say they are all blind romantics, because when this family shares their thoughts on love, they also show how it's just as complicated and confusing at times for them as it is the rest of us. So, with that in mind, here is what Kim K and the rest of the gang have said about love over the years.

Kim is an old-school romantic at heart. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I think you have different soulmates throughout your life, that your soul needs different things at different times. I do believe in love. I will always believe in love, but my idea has changed from what I’ve always thought. –To British Cosmopolitan in 2012 I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic. I believe in love and the dream of having a perfect relationship, but my idea of it has changed. I think I need to not live in a fairy tale like that. I think I maybe need to just snap out of it and be a little more realistic. –To Glamour in 2011

Khloé has had to learn a lot of love lessons the hard way. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I’ve chosen to keep things closer to my heart until I figure it out. I love hard, I love who I love, and I don’t make any qualms about it. And I can’t wait for that to happen. — To Yahoo! Style in 2015 I don’t think it’s fair for me to lead somebody on, or for me to act like I’m in this perfect headspace if I’m not. With love, you don’t mislead or play around, so if you’re not perfectly clear, just be honest about it. — To Complex in 2015 The saddest thing about [my story with Tristan] is that we could have made it work. If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn’t. So it's clear, I was right every time that I told you that I loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know. — On Instagram in 2019

Kris, no surprise, takes love seriously. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I know we will live longer and happier lives with a passion and a purpose. — In Kris Jenner . . . And All Things Kardashian in 2011 You have to understand that relationships have their ebbs and flows, and that life just evolves. It is about love and friendship. It not always about passion and heat. I just didn't understand that. ― In Kris Jenner . . . And All Things Kardashian in 2011

Kendall is both a realist and a true romantic. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Do your squats, eat your vegetables, wear red lipstick, don’t let boys be mean to you. — On Instagram in 2014 I am very much someone who, I am love at first sight type of person. I know I am gonna fall in love with you the second that I meet you. — To People in 2019

Kylie on how motherhood has helped her love and accept herself even more. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me. Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more. — To Vogue Australia in 2018