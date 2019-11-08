The Jonas Brothers' "Like It's Christmas" Lyrics Are Your New Holiday Anthem
It is Christmas yet? First, we had the Hallmark channel showing holiday movies well in advance of Halloween. Then Mariah Carey officially rang in the yuletide season on Instagram on Nov. 1 (because only she can, obviously). Now, the Jonas Brothers are gifting the world with a new Christmas song, and it really is the most wonderful time of the year, isn't it? Trust me when I say you should commit the Jonas Brothers' "Like It's Christmas" lyrics to memory ASAP, because the fun, light holiday jingle will be your favorite anthem to jam out to this Christmas.
Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas first announced they had a new Christmas tune set to drop on their Insta feed on Nov. 4.
"Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!!" the boys captioned an Instagram photo of the single's artwork. "Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people."
The bros didn't give any hints as to what the song was about — you know, besides the whole Christmas thing — so now that it's here, let's break down the lyrics and unpack any subliminal messages in this sucker.
Honestly, as far as subliminal messages go, "Like It's Christmas" ain't about it. The track basically just hits you in the face with holiday cheer from the get-go. The lyrics are all about how spending time with the person you love makes it feel like Christmas all the time, and I couldn't think of a more fitting holiday message from the JoBros now that they've all happily tied the knot. Check out the romantic lyrics below.
INTRO
Da-dum-dum-dum-dum
VERSE 1
The snow on the ground
The love in the air
Slay bells are ringing
This is what it's all about
The fire is warm
The angels are singing
PRE-CHORUS
And I don't wanna miss a single thing
Don't wanna put end to all this cheer
But as long as you're with me
It's always the time of the year
CHORUS
You make every day feel like it's Christmas
Never wanna stop
Fiddlin' like the first thing on your wish list
Right up at the top
I can't deny what I'm feelin' inside
Nothin' fake about the way you bring me to life
You make every day feel like it's Christmas
Every day that I'm with you
VERSE 2
Look at the lights
Twinklin' bright 24/7
Every inch of Central Park
Is covered in white
This could be heaven
PRE-CHORUS
And I don't wanna miss a single thing
Don't wanna put end to all this cheer
But as long as you're with me
It's always the time of the year, yeah (Woo!)
CHORUS
You make every day feel like it's Christmas (Like it's Christmas)
Never wanna stop
Fiddlin' like the first thing on your wish list
Right up at the top
I can't deny what I'm feelin' inside
Nothin' fake about the way you bring me to life
You make every day feel like it's Christmas
Every day that I'm with you
BRIDGE
Woo! Woo-woo
Yeah (Every day that I'm with you)
Every day, every night (Oh, oh, all day)
CHORUS
You make every day feel like it's Christmas
Never wanna stop
Fiddlin' like the first thing on your wish list
Right up at the top (And I can't deny)
I can't deny what I'm feelin' inside
Nothin' fake about the way you bring me to life
You make every day feel like it's Christmas
Every day that I'm with you
TAG
Hey, hey, yeah, yeah
Baby
La-la-la
I can't deny what I'm feeling inside
No matter the reason, no matter decision
My heart will keep beating, you better believe
You make every day feel like it's Christmas (Like it's Christmas)
Every day that I'm with you
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
Every day that I'm with you
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
Every day that I'm with you