The Jonas Brothers' "Like It's Christmas" Lyrics Are Your New Holiday Anthem

It is Christmas yet? First, we had the Hallmark channel showing holiday movies well in advance of Halloween. Then Mariah Carey officially rang in the yuletide season on Instagram on Nov. 1 (because only she can, obviously). Now, the Jonas Brothers are gifting the world with a new Christmas song, and it really is the most wonderful time of the year, isn't it? Trust me when I say you should commit the Jonas Brothers' "Like It's Christmas" lyrics to memory ASAP, because the fun, light holiday jingle will be your favorite anthem to jam out to this Christmas.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas first announced they had a new Christmas tune set to drop on their Insta feed on Nov. 4.

"Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!!" the boys captioned an Instagram photo of the single's artwork. "Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people."

The bros didn't give any hints as to what the song was about — you know, besides the whole Christmas thing — so now that it's here, let's break down the lyrics and unpack any subliminal messages in this sucker.

Honestly, as far as subliminal messages go, "Like It's Christmas" ain't about it. The track basically just hits you in the face with holiday cheer from the get-go. The lyrics are all about how spending time with the person you love makes it feel like Christmas all the time, and I couldn't think of a more fitting holiday message from the JoBros now that they've all happily tied the knot. Check out the romantic lyrics below.

INTRO

Da-dum-dum-dum-dum

VERSE 1

The snow on the ground

The love in the air

Slay bells are ringing

This is what it's all about

The fire is warm

The angels are singing

PRE-CHORUS

And I don't wanna miss a single thing

Don't wanna put end to all this cheer

But as long as you're with me

It's always the time of the year

CHORUS

You make every day feel like it's Christmas

Never wanna stop

Fiddlin' like the first thing on your wish list

Right up at the top

I can't deny what I'm feelin' inside

Nothin' fake about the way you bring me to life

You make every day feel like it's Christmas

Every day that I'm with you

VERSE 2

Look at the lights

Twinklin' bright 24/7

Every inch of Central Park

Is covered in white

This could be heaven

PRE-CHORUS

And I don't wanna miss a single thing

Don't wanna put end to all this cheer

But as long as you're with me

It's always the time of the year, yeah (Woo!)

CHORUS

You make every day feel like it's Christmas (Like it's Christmas)

Never wanna stop

Fiddlin' like the first thing on your wish list

Right up at the top

I can't deny what I'm feelin' inside

Nothin' fake about the way you bring me to life

You make every day feel like it's Christmas

Every day that I'm with you

BRIDGE

Woo! Woo-woo

Yeah (Every day that I'm with you)

Every day, every night (Oh, oh, all day)

CHORUS

You make every day feel like it's Christmas

Never wanna stop

Fiddlin' like the first thing on your wish list

Right up at the top (And I can't deny)

I can't deny what I'm feelin' inside

Nothin' fake about the way you bring me to life

You make every day feel like it's Christmas

Every day that I'm with you

TAG

Hey, hey, yeah, yeah

Baby

La-la-la

I can't deny what I'm feeling inside

No matter the reason, no matter decision

My heart will keep beating, you better believe

You make every day feel like it's Christmas (Like it's Christmas)

Every day that I'm with you

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Every day that I'm with you

(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

Every day that I'm with you