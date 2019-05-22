The Jonas Brothers are all set to release their comeback album on June 7. And luckily for Jonas Brothers fans everywhere, the brothers just unveiled the album’s tracklist. The album, which is called Happiness Begins, will include 14 tracks total, one of them being the brothers’ hit comeback single “Sucker.” But of course, there are plenty more bops where that one came from. Overall, the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tracklist will definitely get you excited for the album’s upcoming release.

The brothers shared the full tracklist on their official Twitter account. In the tweet, they shared what looks to be the art for the back of the album as well as a little teaser for what’s to come on June 7.

“The official track list is here! Which song are you most excited to hear?? #HappinessBegins June 7th ☀️,” they wrote in the tweet. Here’s a look at the full tracklist:

“Sucker” “Cool” “Only Human” “I Believe” “Used To Be” “Every Single Time” “Don’t Throw It Away” “Love Her” “Happy When I’m Sad” “Trust” “Strangers” “Hesitate” “Rollercoaster” “Comeback”

While not much is known about the actual content of these tracks (other than "Sucker" and "Cool," of course), it looks like the Jonas Brothers will be covering an array of topics, including their love lives and their comeback as a whole. So, Happiness Begins is bound to be an incredible album that demonstrates the brothers’ growth and depth as musicians.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a recent interview for Paper Magazine, the brothers actually touched on this topic when talking about how much they’ve grown up over the years and what their Disney Channel past has taught them about themselves.

"We lost touch with what we wanted to say, because we were trying so hard to say something different from what we said in the past, musically and creatively," Nick Jonas said in the interview. "We understood that our level of success and fame had reached a point, where our musicianship and writing and performing abilities needed time to grow and catch up to it."

Now that the brothers have become adults and finally found their voices, Kevin Jonas said that making music is a totally different experience, especially now that they’ve reunited after so many years apart.

"It's been incredible, being back together after the longest time apart and spending this amount of time together in the studio, not to mention actually announcing this stuff and the response to the music," Kevin explained. "It's been so overwhelming and so exciting. It means so much to us to be able to do this again as brothers. It's just beyond..."

It’s obvious that this comeback means a lot to the Jonas Brothers. And I’m sure it means just as much to their fans as well. I mean, they’ve been waiting for over five years for the brothers to join musical forces again. And now that they have, it seems like this album will definitely make a huge impact on them. I’m sure the brothers are equally excited to finally give the fans what they want.