Billy Eichner isn't done spilling the beans about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just yet. While appearing on the UK's This Morning with Seth Rogen earlier this month, The Lion King star revealed all the royal protocol rules he and the other cast members had to follow when meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the movie's London premiere on July 14. Then, on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, Eichner talked about the special treatment he believed Beyoncé received regarding her plus-one (aka her husband JAY-Z) when meeting the royals. Now, Billy Eichner has shared exactly what he and Meghan Markle talked about when they met at the premiere of The Lion King and it's hilarious. The joke Meghan Markle told Billy Eichner about her acting career shows that the Duchess has a sense of humor about her new lifestyle living as a member of the royal family.

So, how did this all go down? Billy Eichner appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on July 24, where he told the host about his connection to Meghan Markle.

Eichner told Seth Meyers, "Meghan Markle and I went to Northwestern together and we were both theater majors."

An audience member then cheered at the mention of Northwestern University, which made Eichner jokingly say, "OK. We get it," before giving his alma mater a shoutout with, "Go Cats. I love Northwestern."

Because Eichner and Markle attended the same school at the same time and also shared the same major (what are the odds of that?), you'd think that somewhere along the line, they'd meet, but nope, Eichner revealed that he and Markle didn't know each other at all during their time at Northwestern University.

He said, "We were both theater majors and we were there at the same time, but we didn’t know each other.”

Wow, the world works in mysterious ways, doesn't it? While Eichner and Markle didn't get a chance to meet while they were students at Northwestern University, they were able to meet at the premiere of The Lion King, so there's that. And if you ask me, I think that's way better than meeting in an acting class.

So, what did Eichner and Markle talk about on the red carpet?

Of course, the stars just had to dish on who their acting teachers were during their time in school, but what Markle told Eichner afterward is honestly everything.

Eichner said:

In the middle of all that, Meghan and I are having a very casual conversation about who our acting teachers were at Northwestern, and she said, ‘Congratulations on your career,’ and I said, ‘Congratulations on your career,’ and she said, ‘Well, it took a little turn’. She had a great sense of humor and they were lovely, very down to earth.

As if I didn't need another reason to love Meghan Markle, what Eichner said about her just makes me love her even more. It's nice to hear that Markle is able to have a sense of humor about her new royal lifestyle, after all.

Watch Eichner's interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.

With all this talk about school, I wonder what Meghan Markle was like during her college years. Now that's a story I'd like to hear someday.