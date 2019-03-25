Well, you guys, it looks like the beloved Jenny from the Block is the latest celebrity to collaborate with sunglasses brand Quay Australia. Jennifer Lopez recently announced via Instagram that the Jennifer Lopez x Quay sunglasses collection just launched on Quay's website. And trust me when I say you're gonna want to cop a pair ASAP — all of these babies have summer written all over them.

The J.Lo x Quay collection features six different designs that integrate a mix of oversized silhouettes, different colored lenses, and a variety of metal accents. Each pair of sunglasses in this new collection is priced at $60 and is available for purchase right now, so you can nail your summer style early.

As if this collab couldn't get any better, J.Lo's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, has also joined the Quay family and launched the Quay x ARod collection at the same time as his soon-to-be-wife. ARod's new collab with Quay features a range of five different designs including aviators, navigators, and square-shaped silhouettes, all priced between $50 and $60.

Both collections are limited edition and only available while supplies last. So if you want in on these newly-released sunglasses that are inspired by both J.Lo and ARod's careers over the past few decades, I recommend heading over to Quay's website ASAP to get your hands on these sunglasses created by your favorite couple.

For a closer look at some of the key styles that both the J.Lo x Quay and ARod x Quay collections have to offer, read on.

J.Lo x Quay Empire Sunglasses

Empire $60 Quay Buy Now

These oversized aviators are available in purple/pink and smoked-out black and feature a contrasting black brow bar to give a modernized twist on the otherwise classic shape.

J.Lo x Quay Get Right Sunglasses

Get Right $60 Quay Buy Now

The "Get Right" silhouette features a large square shape and a metal cross bar above the brows and are available in three different color ways: the reflective gold and silver, the gold and black, and the gold and bluish purple.

J.Lo x Quay Reina Sunglasses

Reina $60 Quay Buy Now

These large cat eye sunglasses come in two colorways: pearl and rose gold, and smokey black — both of which have a metal nose bridge. The super glam sunnies give off major retro vibes, perfect for the beach or any event that calls for a glammed-up ~lewk~.

ARod x Quay Hardwire Sunglasses

Hardwire $50 Quay Buy Now

The "Hardwire" sunglasses were created with ARod's athletic background in mind, as the frames are durable and the lenses are polarized for maximum durability and performance — no matter your plans. These shades come in two different colorways: clear/lime and black/orange red.

ARod x Quay Posterboy Sunglasses

Poster Boy $60 Quay Buy Now

These classic navigator-shaped lenses feature polarized lenses for optimum protection from the sun, as well as flexible, lightweight metal frames so the shades look sleek and can be worn for any occasion. The "Poster Boy" sunglasses are available in three different colorways: gold and green, smokey black, and black and teal.

With the warmer months quickly approaching, if you find yourself wanting a new pair of sunglasses that are created by one of America's latest power couples, I suggest heading over to Quay's website ASAP so you can get your hands on one (or more) of these chicly designed sunnies.