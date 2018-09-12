On Wednesday, Sept. 12, Apple unveiled its latest technology advancements to the world, and I have to admit they're pretty impressive. Personally, I was most looking forward to learning about the new smart phones that would be hitting the market, but now I'm super conflicted about which one to choose. For those like me who are weighing the pros and cons to each device, here's differences between the iPhone XS vs. iPhone XS Max to make that decision easier. Happy shopping!

Leading up to the event, it was pretty safe to assume that the main difference between the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max would be the size. Typically, any iPhone Plus (or in this case, Max) is clearly bigger than its smaller iPhone counterpart, but with all the rumors circling around the mysterious phones, no one knew for sure what new features these devices would include. But now, we know everything. The iPhone XS is actually the same size as the iPhone X at 5.8 inches. The iPhone XS Max, however, is the biggest iPhone to date. The phone clocks in at 6.5 inches. Wow.

Some people may opt for the iPhone XS Max for its size alone, but just because you decide to purchase the smaller iPhone XS doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality. It turns out that both devices will offer the same durable and protective glass while also sporting a beautifully curved outer shell. So basically, you get that much needed protection and don't have to sacrifice aesthetic. Plus, it turns out that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max's screen displays feature the same, high quality retina display, but the iPhone XS' screen just comes in a smaller size. So even though you'll have less of a canvas to play with by opting for the iPhone XS, that doesn't mean that your photos and screen display will be any less mesmerizing, especially with that all new high-tech camera that'll come with it.

Now that we know the inside skinny on these two devices, the only question I have is: which should I choose? Since unveiling the two new iPhones, Twitter has been openly expressing their excitement at the new models and all the cool features they offer, but some definitely are concerned about how that larger than life iPhone XS Max will cost.

Even though both of these phones are sure to leave a hefty dent in all of our bank accounts, I don't blame Twitter at all for their excitement. From its sleek outer appearance to all the cool features and state of the art technology offered, I dare to say it's worth the expense.

So, now that we know what the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max all about, the next question is, how to get your hands on one of the new iPhones? Well, all I'll have to say is you'd better move fast to beat me to the checkout. I'm already out the door.