The 'How To Train Your Dragon 3' Trailer Is Here & It Is Absolutely Stunning

DreamWorks is back with another addition to its dragon-filled, animated epic, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World looks like it will be the most visually stunning of the franchise. The first trailer for How to Train Your Dragon 3 just dropped, and it is packed with gorgeous animation, heart-pounding action, and some pretty shocking new discoveries for How to Train Your Dragon fans. Let's dive right into it.

The How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World trailer gives fans their very first look at the upcoming continuation of the hit DreamWorks franchise. The new film is a sequel to 2010's How to Train Your Dragon and 2014's How to Train Your Dragon 2, and it is being billed as "the epic conclusion" to the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

The new movie sees Hiccup as the Viking chieftain of his village Berk, which is now a utopia where Vikings and dragons live together in harmony. Hiccup looks over his town with the help of his loyal dragon companion Toothless and his girlfriend Astrid. However, we see a bearded Hiccup say that dragons are now going extinct, but he and Astrid later find a hidden world full of the missing dragons. Oh, and also, Toothless get his own love interest in the form of a mysterious Light Fury (the inverse of his breed, Night Fury), but has trouble trying to flirt with her. Their new relationship, as well as the future of Hiccup's village, will be put to the test when a dragon hunter named Grimmel shows up, claiming to have hunted every Night Fury except for Toothless.

Yeah... there is a lot going on! Check out the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World trailer for yourself and we can get into more specifics.

DreamWorksTV on YouTube

One of the confusing elements of the new trailer is Hiccup sporting a full beard in one scene, but none of the others. That seems to suggest that there will be some sort of time jump in the new movie.

DreamWorks

But Hiccup's beard is not the biggest new addition to pop up in the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World trailer. That would have to be Light Fury, a mysterious new dragon who looks like the white version of Toothless. The new dragon also appears to be able to teleport or travel at light speed when she flies through her flames.

DreamWorks

Unfortunately, Light Fury winds up getting captured by a scary dragon hunter named Grimmel (voiced by F. Murray Abraham), who reveals that he is after Toothless.

DreamWorks

That leads to an all-out battle between Hiccup's village and Grimmel's fleet. The trailer concludes with Toothless becoming enveloped in lighting as he prepares what looks to be his most ferocious attack ever.

DreamWorks

Although they do not appear in the trailer, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will being back standout characters from How to Train Your Dragon 2, including Cate Blanchett as Hiccup's mother Valka and Kit Harington as the former dragon trapper Eret. Reportedly, Gerard Butler will also be reprising his role as Hiccup's father Stoick the Vast in the new movie, which probably comes as a surprise since his character was killed in How to Train Your Dragon 2. Stoick is expected to appear through a dream or flashback sequence.

The How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World may finally be here, but unfortunately, fans are still going to have to wait a while to see the movie itself. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will premiere in theaters on Mar. 1, 2019.