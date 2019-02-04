The Hollywood Roosevelt Is Partnering With Rent The Runway, So You Can Feel Like You're At The Oscars

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk the red carpet at the Oscars? You'd wear an incredible gown, have people snapping your picture left and right, and feel like you're a star. Unfortunately, this dream will most likely remain a fantasy. But, you can get a little bit closer to living it out in real life, because The Hollywood Roosevelt is partnering with Rent the Runway for an exclusive package so you can feel like you're at the Oscars. (This is not a drill, and no, I am not calm right now.)

The Hollywood Roosevelt is the site of the first-ever Academy Awards ceremony in 1929. It's located steps away from the Dolby Theatre, so there's really no better place to stay if you want to fully embrace the spirit of the Oscars. Their partnership package with Rent the Runway to celebrate the Oscars ensures that you'll have the full A-list treatment the entire time you're there — because what's an Oscars party without some designer clothes?

From an exclusive viewing party, to a bottle of champagne, here's how The Hollywood Roosevelt and Rent The Runway are helping make all of your Oscars dreams come true.

What exactly is included in the package?

The Hollywood Roosevelt's "Behind the Velvet Rope" package is offered on Oscars weekend. You're required to book at least two nights, and the package includes VIP treatment that makes it entirely worth it.

According to the press release, the package includes private airport transportation, so you don't even have to worry about calling a cab. Upon your arrival, you'll be greeted with champagne, so you can toast to your movie star-inspired weekend. You'll also receive two tickets to the hotel's exclusive Oscar Viewing Party at Public Kitchen & Bar, which includes a four-course prix fixe menu and champagne for more toasting.

The pièce de résistance of the package is your accommodations. You'll be put up in one of the Hollywood Roosevelt's Studio King rooms, which includes a comfy king canopy bed, plush sofa, smart TV, gorgeous bathroom, and more.

Rent the Runway is helping The Hollywood Roosevelt's guests achieve red carpet style with an exclusive discount.

Of course, you can't show up at a VIP Oscars party without seriously stunning clothes, am I right? That's where Rent the Runway comes in. For guests staying at The Hollywood Roosevelt who book this package, Rent the Runway is offering a 30 percent discount, which you can use on any four or eight-day rental, or on your first month of Rent the Runway Unlimited (valid for new customers only).

For those who haven't checked out Rent the Runway quite yet, this amazing service allows you to rent designer clothes for a fraction of their retail cost. It's perfect for a one-off event like an Oscars viewing party, because you may not have the opportunity to wear a dress of this caliber very often. You can get your hands on pretty much any designer you can dream up, from Marchesa, to Christian Siriano, to Marc Jacobs, to Badgley Mischka, and more.

How do you book this amazing deal?

All you have to do is head on over to this link and enter the code PKGVIEW16. (Keep in mind that this package is non-refundable and non-cancelable.)

So, what are you waiting for? In my opinion, everyone needs a last-minute getaway at least once in their life, and there's no better time and place to live it up than Oscars weekend in Los Angeles — and right on Hollywood Boulevard, no less. You'll definitely be thanking the Academy for an unforgettable trip like this one.