Just because the warm weather is gone, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy this year's biggest trend: cottagecore. H&M is collaborated with The Vampire's Wife to release a collection of statement mini and maxi dress, jewelry, and other accessories. The entire line has a seriously witchy vibe, like you just walked into a gothic novel. But to make it even better, the collab is mainly made from sustainably-sourced materials You'll be able to shop H&M x The Vampire's Wife starting on Oct. 22, so you can live your best Morticia Addams life, just in time for Halloween.

The Vampire's Wife is known for its glam, vintage stylings. Started in 2016, the indie brand has developed a cult following over the years that includes Kate Middleton, Margot Robbie, Keira Knightley, and other celebs. And now, you can get the iconic silhouettes, rich fabrics, and romantic feel for a more affordable price.

"It was a great honor to be asked to be the designer and the creative director of the Vampire's Wife's collaboration with H&M. H&M went to extraordinary lengths to bring the dark and sensual world of the Vampire's Wife to life," said Susie Cave, creative director and designer of The Vampire's Wife, in a press release. "I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it as it did for me to create it."

Now that it's the height of spooky season, you can get all your gothic needs fulfilled with the H&M x The Vampire's Wife collection on H&M's website as soon as Oct. 22. I personally can't wait to live out all my Crimson Peaks fantasies in my small apartment once I get my hands on this collection. You can check out some of the statement pieces below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Silver Lace Cape ($33, H&M) will give any outfit you wear it with an immediate romantic touch. The metallic shine and vintage lace is made from recycled fabrics, so you can feel even better about this purchase than you already would.

What's a silver, lace cape without a Silver Lace Mini Dress ($27, H&M)? The mod silhouette with the peplum sleeves gives this dress a sweet '60s vibe, and it, too, is made from recycled fabrics. By completing the look with the Lace Fingerless Gloves ($15, H&M), you'll truly become the goth princess of your dreams.

For a Wednesday Addams feel, the Black Velvet and Lace Sleeve Dress ($33, H&M) boasts The Vampire's Wife signature silhouette. The intricate lace mixed with the heavy fabric creates a super pretty contrast that makes this dress even more interesting to look at.

I'll be honest: I have no idea what I'll wear with the White Frill Collar ($14, H&M) yet, but I want it so badly. It's detachable, so you can spruce up any outfit with this accessory. The embroidery on the corner gives it a 1700s touch that you simply can't resist.

I can't express how much I love velvet; it's like a super soft blanket you can wear all day and still look chic in. The little details above, like the ruffled hem, bow, and buttons on the sleeves, make the Velvet Pussy Bow Dress ($46, H&M) great for everyday wear, as well as all the (socially distanced) festive parties you have on the calendar.

It wouldn't be a complete Vampire's Wife collection if there weren't a dress you could imagine running through your haunted mansion in. For this collab, that dress is definitely the Black Lace Maxi Dress ($66, H&M), with its length, sheer sleeves, and ruffled hem. The only thing missing from this look is a candelabra.