When practicality and pure cuteness come together in wearable form, it's a beautiful thing. Case in point: the upcoming Hello Kitty x Herschel Supply collaboration, which takes the functionality of the iconic bag brand and gives it a cheekily adorable twist. Comprised of three backpack styles and one fanny pack style (all of which are classic Herschel carryalls), the collection is set to drop at herschel.com on January 22, just in time for festival season. Sanrio fans, get your wallets ready—this is one collab you definitely won't want to miss out on.

As a diehard Herschel fan (I own a backpack, laptop case, and tote from the brand), I can personality attest to their quality and functionality. Their designs are streamlined and minimal but boast cute cute details like patterned interiors and neon zippers, and they can stand up to significant wear and tear. I've been traveling with their backpack and laptop case for over a year straight now and both are still going strong. This all goes to say that if you're in need of a bag that's durable and cool, Herschel is where it's at. And if you need a bag that's durable, cool, and adorable, this collaboration is where it's at.

The collection offers three sizes of Herschel's classic Nova backpack in three color ways including powder pink, light gray, and black. There's the mini, which will cost $55; the XS, which will cost $65; and the Mid, which will cost $75. To give you an idea of their capacities, the Mini can fit all of your essentials and function as an everyday purse, while the Mid is big enough to fit your laptop and more. The XS runs right in between.

The fabric of each style boasts little Hello Kitty motifs that contrast only ever so slightly, making the detail a super subtle nod to the beloved cartoon. The bow on the top handle, however, is a bit less under-the-radar, as is the cute addition of Hello Kitty to the Herschel patch on the backpacks' fronts. As an added bonus, each style can be opened up to reveal a Hello Kitty lining, which packs an extra punch of quirk.

If fanny packs are more your thing or you're just on the hunt for your next festival bag, the Hello Kitty-fied Fifteen Hip Pack, which will retail for $35, might be more your style. It features a waist strap that closes with a snap buckle and simple zipper compartment. Again, it's minimal and sleek and ultra convenient.

The fanny pack also comes in the three different color ways and each one boasts the same upgraded patch as the backpacks. On the fanny packs, Hello Kitty' bow appears in mini form on the waist strap, adding a bright pop of red.

Taking the collection's affordability into account, why not add a new bag or two to your repertoire? Thanks to Hello Kitty they double as wearable mood boosters, so it's really a win/ win purchase.