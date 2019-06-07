The 'Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast Loves 'The Bachelorette' & They're Rooting For Hannah B.

The Handmaid's Tale is back for its third season, and that means its time to delve back into the dystopian world of Gilead. It can be a lot to handle though, since the show depicts a pretty bleak future for America and that can be pretty hard to watch. In fact, even the cast of The Handmaid's Tale needs a break every once in a while and they do that with some good old reality TV. Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita, revealed that The Handmaid's Tale cast loves The Bachelorette. Not only is the show the cast's favorite guilty pleasure, but they're also all rooting for Hannah B. to find love.

The Handmaid's Tale and The Bachelorette seem like completely opposite shows at first glance, but it turns out that they have a bit more in common than you might think. In an interview with People, Brugel described how the cast likes to unwind with a few different guilty pleasures. When asked what some of those are, she said:

Gossip, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette. Can't get enough. Hannah B.– love her. Some of the guys, I'm not going to name names because I don't want hate mail, but what are they thinking with the casting, I mean come on.

Brugel stuck to her word and didn't name names, until she was prodded a bit to admit she was referring to none other than Luke P. The Bachelorette contestant has been getting a lot of attention for his aggressive behavior, and Brugel thinks that Hannah should stay away from him. Although, Brugel also admitted that there's clearly a connection between Luke P. and Hannah. "The chemistry is undeniable," she said.

Brugel is still looking out for Hannah, though, and she's proposed a little Handmaid's intervention to make sure that her heart doesn't get broken. Brugel said:

I think she should have a lunch with all the Handmaid's girls and be like, 'Listen, you don't want this to be Gilead.' I'm not comparing Luke P. to Gilead, I'm just saying it's close.

Comparing Luke P. to the oppressive society of Gilead is no light-hearted thing to do. After all, in The Handmaid's Tale's Gilead, women have lost nearly all their rights, and the notion of love is basically obsolete. If Brugel is saying that Luke P. reminds her of any part of Gilead, then Hannah might benefit from listening up and staying very far away from him.

In her interview with People, Brugel also talked about what fans can expect from Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale. She said:

This season's interesting because I think a lot of people, the first couple seasons they were saying how hard it was too watch and that it was very down and depressing. This season– I mean it's The Handmaid's Tale so it does have dark moments. But I do find that there's such a thread of hope and light and fortitude throughout the entire season. The end is the most hopeful of ends of any show I've seen.

The first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 are now streaming on Hulu, and you can catch Hannah's search for love on The Bachelorette on Mondays on ABC.