H&M is known for bringing designer-inspired fast fashion to the masses at affordable prices, but over the years, they've collaborated up with actual major high-end brands to design limited-edition collections at prices everyone could afford. This November, Jeremy Scott will join the ranks of Balmain, Erdem, and Alexander Wang, and I can already hear the stampeding of fashion girls flocking to malls across the country. The H&M x Moschino Collection is loaded with bold prints, gold accents, oversized logos, faux fur, and even Disney motifs, and includes womenswear, menswear, and dog clothes, which is a first for any of H&M's designer collaborations.

The collaboration is officially named MOSCHINO [tv] H&M — I'm not sure where the "tv" comes from, but one of the logos is an exact replica of the MTV logo — and will feature of 60 limited-edition Moschino-branded pieces. "Like all my collections, it’s humour meets haute couture meets the street," reads a quote from Scott on the H&M website. "That’s been a hallmark of my work for MOSCHINO, and I want to continue to explore that with this collection. For fans of the brand, it should feel a little like a greatest hits collection, but I promise it will still be new, still feel fresh, even though we include some winks, some hints from the past."

Here's a look at the women's collection, all of which look like the designer's super expensive pieces, but cost a fraction of the price.

Black leather dress $399

Faux chain hoodie $199

Thigh-high lace-up boots $349

Red puffer jacket $199

Yellow puffer skirt $99

Black Moschino crossbody $129

Silver sequin hoodie dress $199

CD print zip-up dress $99

H&M Moschino Knee-high socks $25

Lace-up heeled boots $249

Faux chain crop top $129

Mini leather-jacket crossbody purse $149

Gold chain bracelet $70

Gold chain Moschino belt $199

Faux leather Moschino Eye Mask $50

Yellow faux fur stole wrap $70

Mickey Mouse jerset high-low dress $99

Moschino Mickey Mouse hoodie $99

Peace-sign gold earrings $35

Black Moschino DJ Donald Duck jersey dress $99

Black Donald Duck & Daisy Duck sweater dress $129

Quilted Moschino chain thigh-high boots $399

Sequin Moschino denim jacket $99

Denim bustier $60

Denim fold-over waist skirt $80

Gold lock Moschino purse $249

CD print bodysuit $60

Denim overalls $149

Peace sign coin bag $35

Faux leather cropped jacket $399

Faux leather pants $399

Silver sequin hoodie dress $199

Thigh-high lace-up boots $349

Chain print zip-up jacket $199

Chain print sweats $119

MTV Moschino hoodie $70

MTV Moschino slides $80

MTV Moschino hat $40

Moschino Disney baseball jersey $99

Sequin Moschino denim jacket $99

Quilted Moschino chain thigh-high boots $399

Silver crystal bustier $199

Gold Moschino drop earrings $50

Faux fur Moschino coat $299

Moschino Donald Duck & Daisy Duck tee $40

Black Moschino crossbody $129

Terrycloth tie-front bralette $25

Gold faux leather jacket $499

Gold faux leather pants $349

Chain print bralette $35

Pink faux fur and chain coat $299

Moschino Disney tee $40

Chain print dog jacket $99

Mark your calendars: The entire collection will be available online and in stores on Nov. 8.