The 2020 Super Bowl LIV commercials are already proving to be some of the best ever. From hilarious food-focused ads with celebs like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, to a Reese's spot full of dad jokes, there's no shortage of hilarity and creative angles. But when it comes down to a brand that really pulled out all the stops, Coca-Cola takes the cake. The guy in Coca-Cola's 2020 Super Bowl commercial is YBN Cordae, and he's a big deal.

Proving YBN Cordae should be on your radar, he stood out in Coca-Cola Energy's 1-minute spot centered around Jonah Hill leaving Martin Scorsese stranded at a party that Hill forgot he was supposed to attend. I mean, starring alongside two mega-stars like Hill and Scorsese is no small feat, and he nailed his part. YBN Cordae is no stranger to being surrounded by celebrities, though. In fact, the rapper has already collabed with some of the music industry's hottest talent, and even has two Grammy nominations under his belt.

Cordae credits his success so far to staying true to himself — something he does well, especially in the Coca-Cola commercial. But before I get into that, let’s take a look at the commercial.

Coca-Cola on YouTube

Speaking to Billboard about the commercial and what he's focusing on outside of music, Cordae said:

Just [staying] true to myself. That's not even my goal. That's what you always have to do, ‘cause at the end of the day when the cameras are off and you put your phone down, you got to live with yourself, be comfortable and sleep at night with the decisions you've made so I’m just always myself unapologetically. And if you like it, that's dope. If you don't, that's cool, too.

Alright, now more about YBN Cordae's booming career. YBN Cordae's 2019 single "Bad Idea" featured Chance the Rapper, which is obviously a big deal. Cordae has also teamed up with H.E.R. on "Racks" and "Lord Is Coming," and was featured on Godfather of Harlem's "In These Streets" with John Legend and Nick Grant.

Cordae released his debut studio album, The Lost Boy, in July 2019. The record scored Cordae a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Grammys. His single "Bad Idea" also scored a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song.

It's clear Cordae's passion for music goes way back. Check out this adorable clip of him as a little boy slaying already.

Cordae's is also a beast on the piano.

Cordae is a family man, who is notably close with his mom. In an Instagram birthday post he called her the "strongest woman" he knows.

During Cordae's interview with Billboard, he admitted to getting emotional when learning about his Grammy nominations, but only because he saw his mom get emotional first.

Keep your eyes peeled for more YBN Cordae, because it seems his career is just getting started. He's for sure going to do more big things in the near future.