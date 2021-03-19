Teddy Altman's personal life has been a rollercoaster in Grey's Anatomy Season 17. She started off the season estranged from her fiancé Owen Hunt after cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend Tom Koracick on what was supposed to be their wedding day. There was a glimmer of hope for the couple's relationship when they worked together to save the life of their coworker, Andrew DeLuca, in Episode 7, but he ultimately died from his stab wounds. Now Teddy seems to be spiraling, as the Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 9 promo shows.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 8 follow. As viewers saw in the March 18 episode, Teddy was reeling from the trauma of losing DeLuca. Later, after the Grey Sloan team held a memorial in his honor, Owen found Teddy sitting unresponsively on the nearby sidewalk, seemingly completely unaware of his presence. "I'm gonna take you home," Owen said, picking her up as she remained dead to the world.

As the preview for Season 17, Episode 9 shows, the upcoming episode is all about Teddy continuing to experience her trauma. Her guilt and grief has seemingly left her in a catatonic state. "She hasn't spoken, she hasn't eaten. If something doesn't change soon, I'm gonna have to have her admitted," Owen says in the promo, looking at an unresponsive Teddy. The promo then cuts to a clip of Teddy hallucinating herself back in the operating room, as she says, "It's all my fault" while the other doctors watch from above. Then DeLuca reappears, and she asks him, "What if it's not too late?"

Owen seems to think Teddy's condition is especially serious, telling Amelia, "The only other time I've seen that kind of look, it's in soldiers. And plenty of them never came back."

But the most worrying sign comes at the end of the promo, when Teddy imagines herself walking around the hospital again. Suddenly, she's face-to-face with Meredith Grey , who's sitting straight up and says, "Hey, Altman. Is everything okay?" Mere is currently in a COVID-induced coma, so her appearing to Teddy like this could suggest her health is also in jeopardy.

It's not just the promo that's Teddy-centric; the official synopsis for Episode 7 also focuses on her storyline:

After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy.

Fans will have to prepare to feel all the feels again when Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, March 25, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.