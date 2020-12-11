Meredith Grey might be leaving that beach for good. After spending the last few episodes unconscious while battling the coronavirus, the Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 6 promo shows Meredith finally waking up. It's not super surprising, given that her health was improving in Season 17, Episode 5 after being put on a drug trial, but still! As nice as it's been to see old Grey's faves, the show has been sorely missing its heroine in action.

Even though Mere seems to be doing a little better, the preview for Season 17's winter finale shows the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial are in for even more unforeseen challenges. It begins with Richard Webber informing the staff that the hospital is activating surge capacity protocol to accommodate growing coronavirus cases, and that they should "expect twice the patients."

And if you thought the Grey's Season 17 premiere would be the last Station 19 crossover event, think again. The two shows' worlds are together once again, as the Station 19 firefighters and Grey's Anatomy doctors team up to save two teenagers who are being held captive in a burning house.

The promo then cuts to shots of Bailey, Owen, Maggie, and the rest of the staff looking overwhelmed amid the coronavirus patients surge, then finally some potentially good news: After drifting back and forth between reality and her dream beach, Meredith wakes with a gasp.

Hopefully, this means that Meredith will be out of the woods by the time the show returns from its winter hiatus in 2021, but let's be real — this is Grey's Anatomy, so anything could happen.

While Season 17, Episode 6 promises to give important updates on Meredith's health, here's everything else you can expect to see go down at the hospital in the winter finale (titled "No Time For Despair"), per the synopsis:

Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures as Seattle Pres is overloaded, and Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol. Meanwhile, Owen and Amelia are faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.