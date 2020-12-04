This season of Grey's Anatomy is not shying away from the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic. The first few episodes of the season show all the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial dealing with the stress of managing countless COVID patients, including their own Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). But Meredith isn't the only doctor to contract the virus. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) also tested positive for COVID-19, and although he was mostly asymptomatic, the Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 5 promo shows him in a much more dire state.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 17, Episode 4 of Grey's Anatomy follow. At the beginning of the of the Dec. 3 episode of Grey's Anatomy, Koracick was on a mandatory 14-day quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19. In typical Koaracick fashion, he was pretty ornery about the whole situation. Since he wasn't showing any symptoms, he was eager to get back to work, and even requested a few extra COVID tests to try prove he actually wasn't sick. But, he kept testing positive for the virus, and by the end of the episode it was clear why. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) stopped by Koracick's house to bring him some soup, but he didn't answer the door because he was too sick to even lift himself off the floor. In the Season 17, Episode 5 promo, it looks like things get even worse for Koracick.

At the beginning of the promo, Teddy announces that Meredith's oxygen levels are improving. But while Meredith starts to recover, Koracick gets worse. An ambulance pulls up to the hospital and Koracick is wheeled out on a gurney, looking so bad that Teddy simply gasps, "Oh my god," when she sees him.

In an interview with Deadline, Grey's Anatomy showrunner hinted a bit at Koracick's fate, emphasizing the fact that he's not doing well now. She said, "He did not look good in that final scene. Tom has COVID and he’s symptomatic now, and COVID is a dangerous disease, and I hope he’s okay."

The way things are looking right now, Koracick is not in great shape. But, the doctors of Grey Sloan have always been known to do whatever it takes to save a life, so there is still some hope for him.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.