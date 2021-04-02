Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 11 follow. Grey's Anatomy fans are finally getting some answers. After endlessly wondering whether Meredith Grey will ever wake up, a new promo clip for the ABC drama series shed some serious light on her medical situation. While fans will have to watch to get all the answers, the Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 11 promo clip will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

The new promo hit the internet on April 1, and after a dramatic preceding episode, it looks like the intensity will only continue into next week. ICYMI: Fans are already freaking out after the return of two fan-favorite characters, Mark Sloan and Lexie Grey. In the April 1 episode, Meredith reunited with the pair on the beach during a dream, and the unexpected reunion had Grey's fans losing it. But — fans are going to want to hold onto their hats because there's more unexpected twists and turns still to come.

The trailer shows Richard Webber sitting next to Meredith in the hospital while a voiceover describes "the moment we've all been waiting for." Suddenly, Meredith's eyes flutter open, and it seems she finally wakes up after being on life support.

You can watch the Season 17, Episode 11 promo clip for yourself below.

The 30-second teaser was enough to throw fans immediately back into their feels.

"Are you telling me that Meredith Grey could wake up in the next episode and Alex Karev hasn't barged in on her room to fight everyone making medical decisions for her??" one fan questioned.

All in all, fans seemed very ready to finally see Meredith wake up. "If Meredith F*cking Grey don’t wake up this episode imma scream," another person tweeted.

Meredith's apparent wake up wasn't the only surprising moment from the promo clip. The promo spot also teased wedding bells could soon be ringing for Amelia and Link.

After a roller coaster season, fans will want to buckle up for the coming episode. They might think they know what's about to go down, but nothing is set in stone until the episode airs on Thursday, April 8 at 9 p.m. on ABC.